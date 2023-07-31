Hot Mulligan Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Emo rockers Hot Mulligan have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Why Would I Watch.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in November and December. The opening acts for the new dates will be Heart Attack Man, Spanish Love Songs, and Ben Quad. In late August, Hot Mulligan have tour dates in Europe.

When do Hot Mulligan 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin August 1. Artist and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is WWIW. The Artist presale password is Noshoes. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

