Indigo De Souza Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza has added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized North American venues in May and June. Indigo returns to touring in March, including festival performances. In August, she will open for Sylvan Esso on his North American tour.

When do Indigo De Souza 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Indigo plans to release a new album on April 28 titled All Of This Will End. Watch the music video for her new song, "Younger & Dumber." For more, check out Indigo De Souza's Zumic artist page.