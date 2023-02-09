View all results for 'alt'
Indigo De Souza Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, touring with Sylvan Esso
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 9, 2023

Singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza has added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized North American venues in May and June. Indigo returns to touring in March, including festival performances. In August, she will open for Sylvan Esso on his North American tour.

Indigo De Souza Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 24
Indigo De Souza
Indigo De Souza at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Indigo De Souza All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 1
Indigo De Souza and Astoria
Indigo De Souza and Astoria at lodge of sorrows
lodge of sorrows Savannah, GA
Mar 2
to
Mar 5
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival at Sunshine Grove
Sunshine Grove Okeechobee, FL
Mar 10
to
Mar 19
SXSW: South by Southwest Music Festival 2023
SXSW: South by Southwest Music Festival 2023 at Austin Convention Center
Austin Convention Center Austin, TX
Mar 11
Indigo De Souza and Astoria
Indigo De Souza and Astoria at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Mar 12
Indigo De Souza and Astoria
Indigo De Souza and Astoria at Toulouse Theatre
Toulouse Theatre New Orleans, LA
Mar 18
to
Mar 19
Southside Spillover
Southside Spillover at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
Mar 19
Indigo De Souza and Astoria
Indigo De Souza and Astoria at The Secret Group
The Secret Group Houston, TX
May 12
to
May 14
Kilby Block Party
Kilby Block Party at Utah State Fairpark
Utah State Fairpark Salt Lake City, UT
May 17
Indigo De Souza
Indigo De Souza at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
May 18
Indigo De Souza
Indigo De Souza at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
May 19
Indigo De Souza
Indigo De Souza at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
May 20
Indigo De Souza
Indigo De Souza at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
May 22
Indigo De Souza
Indigo De Souza at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
May 23
Indigo De Souza
Indigo De Souza at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
May 24
Indigo De Souza
Indigo De Souza at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
May 26
Indigo De Souza
Indigo De Souza at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
May 30
Indigo De Souza
Indigo De Souza at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
May 31
Indigo De Souza
Indigo De Souza at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Jun 2
Indigo De Souza
Indigo De Souza at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Jun 3
Indigo De Souza
Indigo De Souza at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Aug 12
to
Aug 13
Day In Day Out
Day In Day Out at Fisher Pavilion
Fisher Pavilion Seattle, WA
Aug 14
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 15
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Aug 17
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Aug 18
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Aug 19
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Aug 24
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Aug 25
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 27
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 30
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Aug 31
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 1
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza at The Sound
The Sound Del Mar, CA
Sep 7
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 8
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Sep 9
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza at Santa Fe Opera
Santa Fe Opera Santa Fe, NM
Sep 10
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza
Sylvan Esso and Indigo De Souza at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
When do Indigo De Souza 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Indigo De Souza on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Indigo plans to release a new album on April 28 titled All Of This Will End. Watch the music video for her new song, "Younger & Dumber." For more, check out Indigo De Souza's Zumic artist page.

Indigo De Souza
