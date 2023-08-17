View all results for 'alt'
Jack Harlow Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour' this fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 17, 2023

Rapper Jack Harlow announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour, Jack will perform six November and December concerts in his homestate. As shared on Jack's social media, these will be his only concert dates for this year.

When do Jack Harlow 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. Artist / Citi cardmember registration is currently open and will close on August 20. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin August 22. Spotify, Mobile, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jack Harlow All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 24
Jack Harlow at Owensboro Sportscenter
Owensboro Sportscenter Owensboro, KY
Nov 25
Jack Harlow at Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr)
Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr) Pikeville, KY
Nov 26
Jack Harlow at Truist Arena
Truist Arena Highland Heights, KY
Dec 1
Jack Harlow at CFSB Center (formerly Regional Special Events Center)
CFSB Center (formerly Regional Special Events Center) Murray, KY
Dec 2
Jack Harlow at E.A. Diddle Arena
E.A. Diddle Arena Bowling Green, KY
Dec 3
Jack Harlow at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jack Harlow on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jack Harlow's Zumic artist page.

