Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After adding more tour dates this week, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit now have over 60 concerts scheduled from February into November of 2024.

New shows are announced at venues across Europe in November. Jason and the band return to touring in February with opening acts on many of the dates. Isbell & The 400 Unit will also be the opener for Zach Bryan for select stadium dates during the summer.

When do Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales for Artist and American Express cardmembers begin January 31. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jason Isbell All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jason Isbell on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Last year, Isbell & The 400 Unit released a new album titled Weathervanes and were the subject of a new documentary titled Jason Isbell: Running with Our Eyes Closed available on HBO Max. For more, check out Jason Isbell's Zumic artist page.