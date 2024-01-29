View all results for 'alt'
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hittin' the road in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 29, 2024

After adding more tour dates this week, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit now have over 60 concerts scheduled from February into November of 2024.

New shows are announced at venues across Europe in November. Jason and the band return to touring in February with opening acts on many of the dates. Isbell & The 400 Unit will also be the opener for Zach Bryan for select stadium dates during the summer.

When do Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales for Artist and American Express cardmembers begin January 31. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Feb 26
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Palehound at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Feb 27
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Palehound at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Feb 29
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Palehound at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Mar 1
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Palehound at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Mar 2
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Palehound at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Mar 3
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Palehound at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Mar 5
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Palehound at Duluth Entertainment Convention Center
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Duluth, MN
Mar 6
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Palehound at Val Air Ballroom
Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA
Mar 8
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Palehound at Embassy Theatre
Embassy Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Mar 9
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Palehound at Benedum Center
Benedum Center Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 10
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Joan Shelley at Victory Theatre - IN
Victory Theatre - IN Evansville, IN
Mar 28
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Joan Shelley at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Mar 29
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Tommy Prine at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Mar 30
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Kyshona Music at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Mar 31
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Autumn Nicholas at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Apr 10
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit at Ohio University Lancaster
Ohio University Lancaster Lancaster, OH
Apr 20
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, and Trampled By Turtles at Raising Canes River Center Arena
Raising Canes River Center Arena Baton Rouge, LA
May 1
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Jobi Riccio at The Astro
The Astro La Vista, Nebraska
May 2
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Amanda Shires at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
May 3
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Amanda Shires at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
May 7
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS
May 17
to
May 18
FreshGrass Festival at The Momentary
The Momentary Bentonville, AR
Jun 20
Zach Bryan, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and Levi Turner at Ford Field
Ford Field Detroit, MI
Jun 21
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Courtney Marie Andrews at Interlochen Center for the Arts
Interlochen Center for the Arts Interlochen, MI
Jun 22
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Courtney Marie Andrews at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo, MI
Jun 25
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Courtney Marie Andrews at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Jun 26
Zach Bryan, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and Levi Turner at Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
Jun 28
to
Jun 30
Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA
MASS MoCA North Adams, MA
Jun 29
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Courtney Marie Andrews at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards LaFayette, NY
Jun 30
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Courtney Marie Andrews at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
Jul 11
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Adeem The Artist at Wave
Wave Wichita, KS
Jul 12
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Adeem The Artist at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Jul 13
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Adeem The Artist at Snow Park Amphitheater
Snow Park Amphitheater Park City, UT
Jul 14
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Adeem The Artist at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jul 20
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Adeem The Artist at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Jul 24
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Adeem The Artist at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Jul 25
Zach Bryan, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and Levi Turner at Caesars Superdome
Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA
Jul 26
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Whitewater Amphitheater
Whitewater Amphitheater New Braunfels, TX
Jul 27
Zach Bryan, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and Levi Turner at NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
Aug 10
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 14
Zach Bryan, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and Levi Turner at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Aug 17
Zach Bryan, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Levi Turner at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
Nov 5
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Nov 6
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Nov 8
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at Annexet
Annexet Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 9
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at Falkoner Center
Falkoner Center Copenhagen, Denmark
Nov 11
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at De Oosterpoort
De Oosterpoort Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Nov 12
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Nov 13
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Nov 16
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Nov 18
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at Brighton Dome
Brighton Dome Brighton, United Kingdom
Nov 19
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Nov 20
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at Usher Hall
Usher Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 22
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at Bristol Beacon
Bristol Beacon Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Nov 23
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton
The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
Nov 24
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at Stockton Globe
Stockton Globe Stockton-on-Tees, England, United Kingdom
Nov 25
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jason Isbell on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Last year, Isbell & The 400 Unit released a new album titled Weathervanes and were the subject of a new documentary titled Jason Isbell: Running with Our Eyes Closed available on HBO Max. For more, check out Jason Isbell's Zumic artist page.

