Jessie Ware Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jessie Ware has announced a handful of 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album — That! Feels Good! — scheduled for release on April 28.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in October and in the UK in November. Cities Jessie will be performing in include Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York City, Toronto, Manchester, Glasgow, and London. In August, Ware has festival performances in Portugal and the Netherlands.

When do Jessie Ware 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, American Express cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is PEARLS. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jessie Ware on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

