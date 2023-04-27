View all results for 'alt'
Jessie Ware Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Feelin' good across North America and UK
Published April 27, 2023

Jessie Ware has announced a handful of 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album — That! Feels Good! — scheduled for release on April 28.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in October and in the UK in November. Cities Jessie will be performing in include Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York City, Toronto, Manchester, Glasgow, and London. In August, Ware has festival performances in Portugal and the Netherlands.

When do Jessie Ware 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, American Express cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is PEARLS. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jessie Ware Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jessie Ware All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 16
to
Aug 19
Festival De Paredes De Coura at Praia Fluvial do Taboão
Praia Fluvial do Taboão Formariz, Viana do Castelo District, Portugal
Aug 18
to
Aug 20
Lowlands Festival 2023 at Walibi Holland
Walibi Holland Biddinghuizen, FL, Netherlands
Oct 5
Jessie Ware at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 10
Jessie Ware at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Oct 11
Jessie Ware at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Oct 16
Jessie Ware at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 19
Jessie Ware at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Oct 23
Jessie Ware at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 10
Jessie Ware at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 13
Jessie Ware at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 17
Jessie Ware at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jessie Ware on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jessie Ware's Zumic artist page.

