Joe Jackson Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English musician Joe Jackson announced 2024 tour dates. Billed as The Two Rounds Of Racket Tour, new concerts are set at venues across North America in June and July.

According to a post on Joe Jackson's website, "The Two Rounds Of Racket Tour will be in two parts, with no intermission: a solo set by Joe Jackson of his original songs, and a set based on the album What A Racket! – the first performance in more than 100 years of the songs of forgotten Music Hall genius Max Champion, featuring a nine-piece band."

When do Joe Jackson 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is MUSICHALL. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Joe Jackson on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

