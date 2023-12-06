View all results for 'alt'
Joe Jackson Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Two Rounds Of Racket Tour' in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 6, 2023

English musician Joe Jackson announced 2024 tour dates. Billed as The Two Rounds Of Racket Tour, new concerts are set at venues across North America in June and July.

According to a post on Joe Jackson's website, "The Two Rounds Of Racket Tour will be in two parts, with no intermission: a solo set by Joe Jackson of his original songs, and a set based on the album What A Racket! – the first performance in more than 100 years of the songs of forgotten Music Hall genius Max Champion, featuring a nine-piece band."

When do Joe Jackson 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is MUSICHALL. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Joe Jackson Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Joe Jackson All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 1
Joe Jackson at Tarrytown Music Hall
Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY
Jun 3
Joe Jackson at The Music Hall - NH
The Music Hall - NH Portsmouth, NH
Jun 4
Joe Jackson at The Wilbur
The Wilbur Boston, MA
Jun 7
Joe Jackson at Apollo Theater
Apollo Theater New York, NY
Jun 8
Joe Jackson at Apollo Theater
Apollo Theater New York, NY
Jun 10
Joe Jackson at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Jun 11
Joe Jackson at Sandler Center For The Performing Arts
Sandler Center For The Performing Arts Virginia Beach, VA
Jun 13
Joe Jackson at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Jun 14
Joe Jackson at The Grand Opera House - Wilmington
The Grand Opera House - Wilmington Wilmington, DE
Jun 16
Joe Jackson at Cahn Auditorium
Cahn Auditorium Evanston, IL
Jun 17
Joe Jackson at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Jun 19
Joe Jackson at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Minneapolis, MN
Jun 21
Joe Jackson at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Jun 22
Joe Jackson at Lensic Performing Arts Center
Lensic Performing Arts Center Santa Fe, NM
Jun 24
Joe Jackson at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jun 25
Joe Jackson at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Jun 27
Joe Jackson at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
Jun 28
Joe Jackson at Curran Theatre
Curran Theatre San Francisco, CA
Jun 30
Joe Jackson at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Jul 1
Joe Jackson at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Joe Jackson on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Joe Jackson's Zumic artist page.

artists
Joe Jackson
image for artist Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson
Jun
1
Joe Jackson
Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY
Jun
7
Joe Jackson
Apollo Theater New York, NY
Jun
8
Joe Jackson
Apollo Theater New York, NY
Jun
13
Joe Jackson
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
recommended music
Joe Jackson Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 1, 2021
Joe Jackson Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale I...
Tickets Classic Rock Rock Joe Jackson
