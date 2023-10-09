View all results for 'alt'
Jordan Davis Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and with Luke Combs
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 9, 2023

Country artist Jordan Davis added 2024 tour dates to his schedule.

Billed as Damn Good Time, also the name of the lead track from his new album, Bluebird Days, the new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across Europe and North America from February into October. The opening acts on select dates will be Mitchell Tenpenny and / or Ashley Cooke.

Jordan also has previously announced North American concerts opening for Luke Combs on his stadium tour.

When do Jordan Davis 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. Presales for Jordan Davis fan club members begin October 11. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jordan Davis Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jordan Davis All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 14
to
Oct 15
Golden Sky Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Feb 2
Jordan Davis and Ashley Cooke at DR Studie 2
DR Studie 2 København , Denmark
Feb 3
Jordan Davis and Ashley Cooke at Rockefeller Music Hall
Rockefeller Music Hall Oslo, Norway
Feb 4
Jordan Davis and Ashley Cooke at Nalen
Nalen Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Feb 6
Jordan Davis and Ashley Cooke at Gruenspan
Gruenspan Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 8
Jordan Davis and Ashley Cooke at Kaufleuten
Kaufleuten Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Feb 9
Jordan Davis and Ashley Cooke at Die Kantine
Die Kantine Köln, NRW, Germany
Feb 11
Jordan Davis and Ashley Cooke at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 13
Jordan Davis and Ashley Cooke at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 14
Jordan Davis and Ashley Cooke at Corn Exchange Cambridge
Corn Exchange Cambridge Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Feb 16
Jordan Davis and Ashley Cooke at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 17
Jordan Davis and Ashley Cooke at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Feb 18
Jordan Davis and Ashley Cooke at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 20
Jordan Davis and Ashley Cooke at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 21
Jordan Davis and Ashley Cooke at Ulster Hall
Ulster Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Apr 11
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center) Moline, IL
Apr 12
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Apr 13
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff at American Family Field
American Family Field Milwaukee, WI
Apr 18
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Dow Event Center
Dow Event Center Saginaw, MI
Apr 19
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Covelli Centre
Covelli Centre Youngstown, OH
Apr 20
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff at Highmark Stadium
Highmark Stadium Orchard Park, NY
Apr 25
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at PPL Center
PPL Center Allentown, PA
Apr 26
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Apr 27
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff at Beaver Stadium
Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
May 2
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
May 3
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
May 4
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff at EverBank Stadium
EverBank Stadium Jacksonville, FL
May 11
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff at Alamodome
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
May 18
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff at Levi's Stadium
Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA
May 31
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Petco Park - Gallagher Square
Petco Park - Gallagher Square San Diego, CA
Jun 1
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff at State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
Jun 6
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Adams Event Center
Adams Event Center Missoula, MT
Jun 7
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Jun 8
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff at Rice-Eccles Stadium
Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 14
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Jun 15
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Jun 20
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jun 21
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Jun 22
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Jul 18
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jul 19
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 20
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Jul 25
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Jul 26
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Jul 27
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff at Fedex Field
Fedex Field Hyattsville, MD
Jul 31
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 1
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 2
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Aug 3
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff at Paycor Stadium
Paycor Stadium Cincinnati, OH
Aug 8
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Great Southern Bank Arena
Great Southern Bank Arena Springfield, MO
Aug 9
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 10
Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff at NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
Aug 16
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Aug 17
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Sep 5
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Sep 6
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Sep 7
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Oct 2
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Oct 4
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Coca-Cola Coliseum
Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 5
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Leon's Centre
Leon's Centre Kingston, ON, Canada
Oct 6
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Oct 8
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Oct 11
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Avenir Centre
Avenir Centre Moncton, NB, Canada
Oct 12
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Scotiabank Centre
Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
Oct 17
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 18
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Oct 19
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Prospera Place
Prospera Place Kelowna, BC, Canada
Oct 20
Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Ashley Cooke at Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, BC, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jordan Davis on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Jordan Davis Zumic artist page.

