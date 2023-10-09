Jordan Davis Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country artist Jordan Davis added 2024 tour dates to his schedule.

Billed as Damn Good Time, also the name of the lead track from his new album, Bluebird Days, the new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across Europe and North America from February into October. The opening acts on select dates will be Mitchell Tenpenny and / or Ashley Cooke.

Jordan also has previously announced North American concerts opening for Luke Combs on his stadium tour.

When do Jordan Davis 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. Presales for Jordan Davis fan club members begin October 11. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

