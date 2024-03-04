View all results for 'alt'
Justin Moore & Randy Houser Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

11 dates co-headlining
Published March 4, 2024

Country artists Justin Moore & Randy Houser announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Country Round Here Tonight Tour.

New concerts are planned from September into October at major venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Sadie Bass or Austin Michael.

Later this month, Justin Moore will go on tour opening for Cody Johnson, extending into May. In the coming months, Randy Houser has festival performances in the USA.

When do Justin Moore & Randy Houser 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin March 5. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Justin Moore Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 27
Justin Moore, Randy Houser, and Sadie Bass at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ

Justin Moore All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 9
Justin Moore at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
Mar 15
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Dillon Carmichael at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Mar 16
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Dillon Carmichael at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Mar 22
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Drake Milligan at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
Mar 23
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Drake Milligan at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Apr 12
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Drake Milligan at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Apr 13
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Drake Milligan at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Apr 25
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Drake Milligan at ExtraMile Arena
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Apr 26
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Drake Milligan at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Apr 27
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Drake Milligan at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
May 17
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Drake Milligan at Iowa Events Center
Iowa Events Center Des Moines, IA
May 18
Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, and Drake Milligan at Fargodome
Fargodome Fargo, ND
May 23
to
May 25
Atwood Music Festival at Atwood Water Park
Atwood Water Park Monticello, MS
May 24
Justin Moore and Chris Cagle at The Sound Amphitheater
The Sound Amphitheater Gautier, MS
May 31
to
Jun 2
BackCountry Festival at Corley Ranch
Corley Ranch Gardnerville, NV
Jun 7
Justin Moore and Joe Nichols at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Jun 12
to
Jun 15
The Country Fest at Clay's Resort Jellystone Park
Clay's Resort Jellystone Park North Lawrence, OH
Jun 21
to
Jun 22
Rock The Country - Mobile at The Grounds - Mobile
The Grounds - Mobile Mobile, AL
Jun 22
Country Drive Music Fest - Justin Moore and Silas Creek at Country Drive Golf Course
Country Drive Golf Course Ashland, NE
Jul 11
Justin Moore at Bottle & Cork
Bottle & Cork Dewey Beach, DE
Jul 12
Justin Moore at Bottle & Cork
Bottle & Cork Dewey Beach, DE
Jul 13
Justin Moore at No Offseason Sports Complex
No Offseason Sports Complex Russellton, PA
Jul 18
to
Jul 21
Country Thunder Wisconsin at Twin Lakes, WI
Twin Lakes, WI Wisconsin, United States
Jul 27
Justin Moore at Jackson County Fairgrounds - Iowa
Jackson County Fairgrounds - Iowa Maquoketa, IA
Aug 1
to
Aug 3
COUNTY LINE COUNTRY FEST at Prairie du Chien
Prairie du Chien Prairie du Chien, WI
Aug 3
Justin Moore at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center Shipshewana, IN
Aug 22
to
Aug 24
Concert In The Corn at White River Ag
White River Ag Mason, WI
Sep 5
Justin Moore, Randy Houser, and Sadie Bass at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Sep 6
Justin Moore, Randy Houser, and Sadie Bass at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Sep 7
Justin Moore, Randy Houser, and Sadie Bass at Atrium Health Amphitheater
Atrium Health Amphitheater Macon, GA
Sep 12
to
Sep 14
Rise Up Music Festival at McHenry Petersen Park
McHenry Petersen Park McHenry, IL
Sep 26
Justin Moore, Randy Houser, and Sadie Bass at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Sep 27
Justin Moore, Randy Houser, and Sadie Bass at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 28
Justin Moore, Randy Houser, and Sadie Bass at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 3
Justin Moore, Randy Houser, and Austin Michael at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Oct 5
Justin Moore, Randy Houser, and Austin Michael at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 6
Justin Moore, Randy Houser, and Austin Michael at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Oct 10
Justin Moore, Randy Houser, and Austin Michael at Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Toledo Zoo Amphitheater Toledo, OH
Oct 12
Justin Moore, Randy Houser, and Austin Michael at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Justin Moore & Randy Houser on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Justin Moore & Randy Houser Zumic artist pages.

