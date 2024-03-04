Justin Moore & Randy Houser Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country artists Justin Moore & Randy Houser announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Country Round Here Tonight Tour.

New concerts are planned from September into October at major venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Sadie Bass or Austin Michael.

Later this month, Justin Moore will go on tour opening for Cody Johnson, extending into May. In the coming months, Randy Houser has festival performances in the USA.

When do Justin Moore & Randy Houser 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin March 5. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Justin Moore & Randy Houser on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

