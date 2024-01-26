View all results for 'alt'
Justin Timberlake Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 26, 2024

After a nearly five year break from touring, Justin Timberlake announced 2024 tour dates, billed as the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He has played just a handful of concerts over the past few years, including a free home town show in Memphis earlier this month.

Twenty-two new concerts are scheduled at arenas across North America from late April into early July. Before the new dates, Justin will be performing on Saturday Night Live on January 27 and doing an intimate concert at Irving Plaza in New York City to close the month.

Additionally, Timberlake plans to release a new album on March 15 titled Everything I Thought It Was. Watch the music video for the new song, "Selfish."

When do Justin Timberlake 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales for fan club members begin January 29. Citi cardholders, Verizon Up, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Chase cardmember, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Justin Timberlake Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jan 31
Justin Timberlake at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jun 25
Justin Timberlake at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Justin Timberlake All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 31
Justin Timberlake at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Apr 29
Justin Timberlake at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 2
Justin Timberlake at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
May 6
Justin Timberlake at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
May 10
Justin Timberlake at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
May 14
Justin Timberlake at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
May 17
Justin Timberlake at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
May 21
Justin Timberlake at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
May 29
Justin Timberlake at Frost Bank Center
Frost Bank Center San Antonio, TX
May 31
Justin Timberlake at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jun 4
Justin Timberlake at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Jun 6
Justin Timberlake at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Jun 10
Justin Timberlake at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jun 12
Justin Timberlake at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Jun 14
Justin Timberlake at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Jun 15
Justin Timberlake at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL
Jun 21
Justin Timberlake at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jun 25
Justin Timberlake at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jun 29
Justin Timberlake at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Jul 3
Justin Timberlake at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Jul 4
Justin Timberlake at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Jul 7
Justin Timberlake at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Jul 9
Justin Timberlake at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Justin Timberlake on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Justin Timberlake's Zumic artist page.

artists
Justin Timberlake
genres
Pop R&B Singer-Songwriter
image for artist Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake
Jan
31
Justin Timberlake
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jun
25
Justin Timberlake
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
