Justin Timberlake Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After a nearly five year break from touring, Justin Timberlake announced 2024 tour dates, billed as the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He has played just a handful of concerts over the past few years, including a free home town show in Memphis earlier this month.

Twenty-two new concerts are scheduled at arenas across North America from late April into early July. Before the new dates, Justin will be performing on Saturday Night Live on January 27 and doing an intimate concert at Irving Plaza in New York City to close the month.

Additionally, Timberlake plans to release a new album on March 15 titled Everything I Thought It Was. Watch the music video for the new song, "Selfish."

When do Justin Timberlake 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales for fan club members begin January 29. Citi cardholders, Verizon Up, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Chase cardmember, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Justin Timberlake All Tour Dates and Tickets

