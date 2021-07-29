Kamasi Washington Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Kamasi Washington has added 2021 tour dates to his schedule. The 40-year-old saxophonist has made a name for himself with his exceptional albums in addition to numerous collaborations over the past decade, and has been putting on some of the most mind-blowing jazz performances of anyone in the world.

With the pandemic still not over and the concert industry slowly rolling out new events because of the risk of spreading COVID variants, road warriors like Kamasi Washington have limited schedules through the end of this year. At this time, his calendar includes only six gigs: four October concerts recently added in Toronto, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and New York City, in addition to Utah's Park City Song Summit in September and Desert Daze in November.

When do Kamasi Washington 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Presales are currently underway for Chase and American Express cardholders, Facebook, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Chase cardholders can use the presale passcode 541712 and INGOLD for American Express, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kamasi Washington All Tour Dates and Tickets

We suggest you follow Kamasi Washington on social media and sign up for his email subscription (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Kamasi Washington's Zumic artist page.