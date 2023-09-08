View all results for 'alt'
Keane Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Celebrating 20 years of 'Hopes and Fears'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 8, 2023

This week, Keane announced 2024 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at venues in Mexico, Europe, and North America from April into September. For these new dates, Keane will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album, Hopes and Fears. The opening acts on select dates will be The Sherlocks or The Lathums. More dates are expected to be announced at a later time.

When do Keane 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin September 13. Spotify, Chase cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Keane Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 24
Keane at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Keane All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 1
Keane at Palacio De Los Deportes
Palacio De Los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Apr 3
Keane at Auditorio Telmex
Auditorio Telmex Zapopan, Mexico
Apr 19
Keane and The Sherlocks at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Apr 21
Keane and The Sherlocks at E-Werk
E-Werk Köln, Germany
Apr 24
Keane and The Sherlocks at Cirque Royal
Cirque Royal Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 26
Keane and The Sherlocks at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 3
Keane and The Lathums at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 4
Keane and The Lathums at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 5
Keane and The Lathums at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 7
Keane and The Lathums at Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
May 8
Keane and The Lathums at Utilita Arena Cardiff
Utilita Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
May 10
Keane and The Lathums at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 13
Keane and The Sherlocks at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 4
Keane at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 5
Keane at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 6
Keane at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Sep 9
Keane at Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre Denver, CO
Sep 11
Keane at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 12
Keane at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Sep 14
Keane at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Sep 15
Keane at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 17
Keane at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Sep 18
Keane at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 20
Keane at Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 21
Keane at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 23
Keane at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 24
Keane at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Sep 26
Keane at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC

For the most up-to-date information, follow Keane on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Keane's Zumic artist page.

Keane
Alt Rock Post-Britpop Rock
Keane
Keane
Sep
24
Keane
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
