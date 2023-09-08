Keane Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Keane announced 2024 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at venues in Mexico, Europe, and North America from April into September. For these new dates, Keane will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album, Hopes and Fears. The opening acts on select dates will be The Sherlocks or The Lathums. More dates are expected to be announced at a later time.

When do Keane 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin September 13. Spotify, Chase cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Keane on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

