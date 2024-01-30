View all results for 'alt'
Kevin Gates Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

12 shows across the USA
Published January 30, 2024

Rapper Kevin Gates added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, The Ceremony.

Seven new March and April shows are planned at venues in Texas, California, Massachusetts, New York City, Maryland, and Illinois. Starting in late April, Kevin has headlining shows at major venues in South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, and Colorado.

When do Kevin Gates 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for album preorders. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kevin Gates Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Kevin Gates All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 23
Kevin Gates at RiverStage
RiverStage San Angelo, TX
Mar 28
Kevin Gates at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Mar 29
Kevin Gates at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Apr 3
Kevin Gates at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Apr 4
Kevin Gates at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Apr 5
Kevin Gates at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Apr 6
Kevin Gates at Patio Theater
Patio Theater Chicago, IL
Apr 27
Kevin Gates, NLE Choppa, Hunxho, and Rob49 at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
May 9
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Mobile Civic Center Theater
Mobile Civic Center Theater Mobile, AL
May 10
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
May 11
Kevin Gates, BigXThaPlug, and DJ Chose at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Jun 18
Kevin Gates at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kevin Gates on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Kevin Gates Zumic artist page.

artists
Kevin Gates
genres
Hip Hop Singer-Songwriter
Apr
4
