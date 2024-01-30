Kevin Gates Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rapper Kevin Gates added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, The Ceremony.

Seven new March and April shows are planned at venues in Texas, California, Massachusetts, New York City, Maryland, and Illinois. Starting in late April, Kevin has headlining shows at major venues in South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, and Colorado.

When do Kevin Gates 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for album preorders. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kevin Gates on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

