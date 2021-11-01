Kraftwerk Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Kraftwerk have revealed 2022 tour dates for North America, billed as 3-D.

The concerts were originally scheduled for 2020, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The newly announced concerts will feature the group delivering their unique performances and 3-D visuals from May into July, making stops at American venues from coast to coast. Kraftwerk have previously announced European dates for May of 2022, as well.

When do Kraftwerk 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales for American Express and Citi cardholders begin November 2. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD and 412800 for Citi, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Kraftwerk on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

