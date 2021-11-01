View all results for 'alt'
Kraftwerk Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'3-D' in America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 1, 2021

Kraftwerk have revealed 2022 tour dates for North America, billed as 3-D.

The concerts were originally scheduled for 2020, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The newly announced concerts will feature the group delivering their unique performances and 3-D visuals from May into July, making stops at American venues from coast to coast. Kraftwerk have previously announced European dates for May of 2022, as well.

When do Kraftwerk 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales for American Express and Citi cardholders begin November 2. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD and 412800 for Citi, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Kraftwerk Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 17
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Kraftwerk All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 2
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Teatro degli Arcimboldi
Teatro degli Arcimboldi Milano, Lombardia, Italy
May 3
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Teatro degli Arcimboldi
Teatro degli Arcimboldi Milano, Lombardia, Italy
May 5
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Teatro Regio
Teatro Regio Parma, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
May 7
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Gran Teatro Geox
Gran Teatro Geox Padova, Veneto, Italy
May 10
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at PALOMA - GRANDE SALLE
PALOMA - GRANDE SALLE Nîmes, Occitanie, France
May 11
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Arena Geneve
Arena Geneve Le Grand-Saconnex, GE, Switzerland
May 12
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at La Cooperative De Mai
La Cooperative De Mai Clermont-Ferrand, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
May 14
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Hofgartenwiese
Hofgartenwiese Bonn, NRW, Germany
May 27
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
May 29
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Connor Palace Theatre
Connor Palace Theatre Cleveland, OH
Jun 1
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at State Theatre - MN
State Theatre - MN Minneapolis, MN
Jun 2
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Jun 4
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Jun 6
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 8
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Salle Wilfrid Pelletier - Place Des Arts
Salle Wilfrid Pelletier - Place Des Arts Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 10
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at MASS MoCA
MASS MoCA North Adams, MA
Jun 11
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Jun 17
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jun 18
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jun 19
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jun 22
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Jun 24
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jun 25
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Crosstown Theater
Crosstown Theater Memphis, Tennessee
Jun 27
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Jun 28
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Music Hall at Fair Park
Music Hall at Fair Park Dallas, TX
Jun 30
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 3
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at San Diego Civic Theatre
San Diego Civic Theatre San Diego, CA
Jul 5
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles
Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Jul 6
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Jul 8
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Jul 9
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Jul 10
Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 25
to
Aug 28
Rock en Seine Music Festival
Rock en Seine Music Festival at Parc de Saint-Cloud
Parc de Saint-Cloud Saint-Cloud, Île-de-France, France

We recommend following Kraftwerk on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Kraftwerk's Zumic artist page.

artists
Kraftwerk
genres
Avant-Garde Electro Rock Synth Pop
image for artist Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk
Jun
17
Kraftwerk
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
