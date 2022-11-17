Little Feat Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Little Feat added 2023 tour dates, billed as the Boogie Your Spring Away Tour.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled in April, making stops all along the East Coast. The opening act for the new shows will be Miko Marks. Later this month, the band return to touring to celebrate the 45th anniversary of one of the greatest live albums ever made — Waiting for Columbus — with opening acts on select dates including Miko Marks or Nicki Bluhm.

Little Feat All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Little Feat 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BOOGIE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Little Feat on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Little Feat's Zumic artist page.