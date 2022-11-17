View all results for 'alt'
Little Feat Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

"Off our rockers, actin' crazy..."
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 17, 2022

Little Feat added 2023 tour dates, billed as the Boogie Your Spring Away Tour.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled in April, making stops all along the East Coast. The opening act for the new shows will be Miko Marks. Later this month, the band return to touring to celebrate the 45th anniversary of one of the greatest live albums ever made — Waiting for Columbus — with opening acts on select dates including Miko Marks or Nicki Bluhm.

Little Feat Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 20
Little Feat and Miko Marks
Little Feat and Miko Marks at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ

Little Feat All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 28
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm at Cotillion Ballroom
Cotillion Ballroom Wichita, KS
Nov 29
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Dec 1
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm at Temple Live
Temple Live Fort Smith, AR
Dec 2
Little Feat
Little Feat at Horseshoe Casino - Tunica
Horseshoe Casino - Tunica Robinsonville, MS
Dec 4
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm at The Paramount Theatre
The Paramount Theatre Austin, TX
Dec 5
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm at Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center Midland, TX
Dec 7
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Dec 9
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm at Grove of Anaheim
Grove of Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Dec 10
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm at Rio Theatre - Santa Cruz
Rio Theatre - Santa Cruz Santa Cruz, CA
Dec 12
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Dec 13
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm at Bing Crosby Theater
Bing Crosby Theater Spokane, WA
Dec 15
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm at The Egyptian Theatre
The Egyptian Theatre Boise, ID
Dec 16
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm at Jackson Hole Center For The Arts
Jackson Hole Center For The Arts Jackson, WY
Dec 17
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm
Little Feat and Nicki Bluhm at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Mar 9
to
Mar 11
Feat Camp 2023
Feat Camp 2023 at Key West Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront
Key West Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront Key West, FL
Mar 10
Little Feat
Little Feat at Coffee Butler Amphitheater
Coffee Butler Amphitheater Key West, FL
Mar 11
Little Feat
Little Feat at Coffee Butler Amphitheater
Coffee Butler Amphitheater Key West, FL
Mar 13
to
Mar 17
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea VIII - Miami
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea VIII - Miami at Miami, FL
Miami, FL Florida, United States
Apr 12
Little Feat and Miko Marks
Little Feat and Miko Marks at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts Annapolis, MD
Apr 13
Little Feat and Miko Marks
Little Feat and Miko Marks at Warner Theatre - PA
Warner Theatre - PA Erie, PA
Apr 14
Little Feat and Miko Marks
Little Feat and Miko Marks at Lorain Palace Theatre
Lorain Palace Theatre Lorain, OH
Apr 17
Little Feat and Miko Marks
Little Feat and Miko Marks at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater Syracuse, NY
Apr 18
Little Feat and Miko Marks
Little Feat and Miko Marks at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Troy, NY
Apr 20
Little Feat and Miko Marks
Little Feat and Miko Marks at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Apr 21
Little Feat and Miko Marks
Little Feat and Miko Marks at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Apr 23
Little Feat and Miko Marks
Little Feat and Miko Marks at Penn's Peak
Penn's Peak Jim Thorpe, PA
Apr 24
Little Feat and Miko Marks
Little Feat and Miko Marks at Sandler Center For The Performing Arts
Sandler Center For The Performing Arts Virginia Beach, VA
Apr 26
Little Feat and Miko Marks
Little Feat and Miko Marks at Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center)
Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center) Roanoke, VA
Apr 29
Little Feat and Miko Marks
Little Feat and Miko Marks at Kenan Auditorium, UNCW
Kenan Auditorium, UNCW Wilmington, NC
Apr 30
Little Feat and Miko Marks
Little Feat and Miko Marks at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Nov 4
to
Nov 11
The Big Easy Cruise
The Big Easy Cruise at The Big Easy Cruise
The Big Easy Cruise Fort Lauderdale, FL
When do Little Feat 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BOOGIE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Little Feat on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Little Feat's Zumic artist page.














