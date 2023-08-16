View all results for 'alt'
Lucero Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fall tour leg across the USA added
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 16, 2023

This week, Lucero announced 2023 fall tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled in October and November at venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Jason Boland & The Stragglers. Next month, Lucero have a handful of tour dates opening for Turnpike Troubadours.

When do Lucero 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LUCEROJB. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lucero Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 2
Lucero at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ

Lucero All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 18
Lucero and Ben Nichols at RUMBA CAFE
RUMBA CAFE Columbus, OH
Sep 23
Turnpike Troubadours, Lucero, and Reckless Kelly at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Sep 24
Turnpike Troubadours, Lucero, and Reckless Kelly at Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park Cary, NC
Oct 27
Lucero at Chelsea's Live
Chelsea's Live Baton Rouge, LA
Oct 27
to
Oct 29
FEST at Fest
Fest Gainesville, FL
Oct 28
Lucero at Druid City Music Hall
Druid City Music Hall Tuscaloosa, AL
Oct 30
Lucero and Jason Boland & The Stragglers at Neighborhood Theatre
Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
Oct 31
Lucero and Jason Boland & The Stragglers at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
Nov 2
Lucero at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
Nov 3
Lucero at Ottobar
Ottobar Baltimore, MD
Nov 4
Lucero at Ottobar
Ottobar Baltimore, MD
Nov 5
Lucero at World Cafe Live
World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA
Nov 7
Lucero and Jason Boland & The Stragglers at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Nov 10
Lucero and Jason Boland & The Stragglers at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Nov 11
Lucero and Jason Boland & The Stragglers at Grog Shop
Grog Shop Cleveland, OH
Nov 12
Lucero and Jason Boland & The Stragglers at Skullys Music Diner
Skullys Music Diner Columbus, OH
Nov 14
Lucero and Jason Boland & The Stragglers at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Nov 15
Lucero and Jason Boland & The Stragglers at Elevation
Elevation Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 16
Lucero and Jason Boland & The Stragglers at Bluebird Nightclub
Bluebird Nightclub Bloomington, IN
Nov 17
Lucero and Jason Boland & The Stragglers at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Nov 18
Lucero and Jason Boland & The Stragglers at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lucero on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this year, Lucero released a new album titled Should've Learned by Now. For more, check out Lucero's Zumic artist page.

Artwork by Nate Powell
1
251
artists
Lucero
genres
Alt Country Alt Rock Blues Rock
сomments
image for artist Lucero
Lucero
Nov
2
Lucero
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
