Lucero Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Lucero announced 2023 fall tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled in October and November at venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Jason Boland & The Stragglers. Next month, Lucero have a handful of tour dates opening for Turnpike Troubadours.

When do Lucero 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LUCEROJB. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lucero on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this year, Lucero released a new album titled Should've Learned by Now. For more, check out Lucero's Zumic artist page.