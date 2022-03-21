Machine Gun Kelly Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Machine Gun Kelly has announced 2022 world tour dates that will be in conjunction with his upcoming album, Mainstream Sellout. The LP is scheduled for release on March 25.

The genre-bending rap-rock artist will perform at two Latin American festivals this month before heading out on a North American tour beginning in June and extending into August at large-scale venues. In September, MGK embarks on the European leg of the tour. The opening acts on select dates will be Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and / or 44phantom.

When do Machine Gun Kelly 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin March 22. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Machine Gun Kelly All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Machine Gun Kelly on his social media accounts, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Machine Gun Kelly's Zumic artist page.