Tickets

Machine Gun Kelly Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Mainstream Sellout' shows in America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 21, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly has announced 2022 world tour dates that will be in conjunction with his upcoming album, Mainstream Sellout. The LP is scheduled for release on March 25.

The genre-bending rap-rock artist will perform at two Latin American festivals this month before heading out on a North American tour beginning in June and extending into August at large-scale venues. In September, MGK embarks on the European leg of the tour. The opening acts on select dates will be Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and / or 44phantom.

When do Machine Gun Kelly 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin March 22. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Machine Gun Kelly Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 28
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Machine Gun Kelly All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 22
to
Mar 23
Asuncionico
Asuncionico at Espacio Idesa
Espacio Idesa Asunción, -, Paraguay
Mar 25
to
Mar 27
Lollapalooza -Brasil
Lollapalooza -Brasil at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil
Jun 8
Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear, and iann dior at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jun 10
Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear, and iann dior at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Jun 11
Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear, and iann dior at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Jun 14
Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear, and iann dior at Vystar Veterans Arena
Vystar Veterans Arena Jacksonville, FL
Jun 15
Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear, and iann dior at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 17
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jun 18
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior at Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham Birmingham, AL
Jun 21
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Jun 22
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Jun 24
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Jun 25
Machine Gun Kelly, PVRIS, and Trippie Redd
Machine Gun Kelly, PVRIS, and Trippie Redd at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Jun 26
Machine Gun Kelly, PVRIS, and Trippie Redd
Machine Gun Kelly, PVRIS, and Trippie Redd at Waterfront Music Pavilion
Waterfront Music Pavilion Camden, NJ
Jun 28
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jul 1
Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne
Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne at Marcus Amphitheater Summerfest
Marcus Amphitheater Summerfest Milwaukee, WI
Jul 2
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Jul 3
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Jul 5
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jul 6
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jul 8
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Jul 9
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Jul 11
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Jul 13
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Jul 15
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Jul 16
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Jul 19
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Jul 21
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Jul 22
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jul 23
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 25
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Jul 27
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW at Fargodome
Fargodome Fargo, ND
Jul 28
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and WILLOW at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 2
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and WILLOW
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and WILLOW at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 4
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and WILLOW
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and WILLOW at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Aug 6
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and WILLOW
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and WILLOW at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 7
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and WILLOW
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and WILLOW at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 9
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and WILLOW
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and WILLOW at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Aug 10
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and WILLOW
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and WILLOW at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Aug 11
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and WILLOW
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, and WILLOW at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 13
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, and 44phantom
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, and 44phantom at FirstEnergy Stadium
FirstEnergy Stadium Cleveland, OH
Sep 17
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Sep 19
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior at Mala sportovni hala
Mala sportovni hala Praha, Czechia
Sep 21
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior at Palais 12
Palais 12 Bruxelles, Belgium
Sep 23
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Sep 25
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Sep 27
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Sep 28
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Sep 29
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Oct 1
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior at OVO Arena
OVO Arena London , England, United Kingdom
Oct 4
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 6
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 7
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 9
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Oct 12
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior
Machine Gun Kelly, 44phantom, and iann dior at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands

We recommend following Machine Gun Kelly on his social media accounts, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Machine Gun Kelly's Zumic artist page.

artists
Machine Gun Kelly
genres
Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Pop Punk
image for artist Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly
Jun
28
Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and iann dior
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
