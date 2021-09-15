View all results for 'alt'
Mastodon & Opeth Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining shows across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 15, 2021

Prog-metal giants Mastodon & Opeth have announced details for 2022 co-headlining tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set from November into December, making stops at large-scale venues across America. Joining the bill as the opening act will be Zeal & Ardor. In addition, the bands have a number of festival appearances scheduled in the coming year. Opeth also plan to head out on a tour through Europe in September

When do Mastodon & Opeth 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales are currently underway for Blabbermouth and local venues/radio. Live Nation and LN Mobile App presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Blabbermouth presale password is Grim2021. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Mastodon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mastodon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 7
to
Oct 10
Aftershock Festival
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Nov 11
to
Nov 14
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
Nov 16
Mastodon, Opeth, and Zeal & Ardor
Mastodon, Opeth, and Zeal & Ardor at Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville
Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville Asheville, NC
Nov 18
Mastodon, Opeth, and Zeal & Ardor
Mastodon, Opeth, and Zeal & Ardor at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Nov 19
Opeth, Mastodon , and Zeal & Ardor
Opeth, Mastodon , and Zeal & Ardor at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
Nov 21
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Nov 23
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 24
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Nov 26
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Nov 27
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Nov 28
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Nov 30
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
Dec 1
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Dec 2
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Dec 4
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 5
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor
Opeth, Mastodon, and Zeal & Ardor at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Feb 16
to
Feb 21
Voragos
Voragos at Miami, FL
Miami, FL Miami, FL
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Rock am Ring
Rock am Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hellfest
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France

We recommend following Mastodon and Opeth on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

In 2019, Opeth released In Cauda Venenum while Mastodon plans to release a new album titled Hushed and Grim on October 29. For more, check out the Mastodon and Opeth Zumic artist pages.

artists
Mastodon Opeth
genres
Hard Rock Heavy metal Prog Metal Prog Rock Progressive rock Rock
