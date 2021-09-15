Mastodon & Opeth Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Prog-metal giants Mastodon & Opeth have announced details for 2022 co-headlining tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set from November into December, making stops at large-scale venues across America. Joining the bill as the opening act will be Zeal & Ardor. In addition, the bands have a number of festival appearances scheduled in the coming year. Opeth also plan to head out on a tour through Europe in September

When do Mastodon & Opeth 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales are currently underway for Blabbermouth and local venues/radio. Live Nation and LN Mobile App presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Blabbermouth presale password is Grim2021. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

In 2019, Opeth released In Cauda Venenum while Mastodon plans to release a new album titled Hushed and Grim on October 29. For more, check out the Mastodon and Opeth Zumic artist pages.