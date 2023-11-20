View all results for 'alt'
Ne-Yo Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Champagne & Roses Tour' in Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 20, 2023

This Week, soul singers Ne-Yo and Mario added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the Champagne and Roses Tour, eight new March concerts are planned in Europe and the UK. Before these shows, Ne-Yo has headlining dates in Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, Nevada, and Winnipeg.

When do Ne-Yo 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, The general public on-sale begins as early as November 24. Presales for local venues / radio begin November 22. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ne-Yo All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 26
Ne-Yo and Robin Thicke at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Dec 1
Ne-Yo, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, Mario, and MKY at Bridgestone Arena
Cancelled
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Dec 3
Ne-Yo at Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena
Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena Baltimore, MD
Dec 29
Ne-Yo at Drais Beach Club & Night Club
Drais Beach Club & Night Club Las Vegas, NV
Feb 17
Ne-Yo at RBC Convention Centre Winnipeg
RBC Convention Centre Winnipeg Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Mar 3
Ne-Yo at Poppodium 013
Poppodium 013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Mar 5
Ne-Yo at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Mar 7
Ne-Yo and Mario at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 8
Ne-Yo and Mario at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Mar 9
Ne-Yo and Mario at Cardiff International Arena
Cardiff International Arena Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 11
Ne-Yo and Mario at Utilita Arena
Utilita Arena Newcastle, England, United Kingdom
Mar 13
Ne-Yo and Mario at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 14
Ne-Yo and Mario at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ne-Yo on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Ne-Yo's Zumic artist page.

