of Montreal Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, indie rockers of Montreal announced 2024 tour dates.

New shows are planned from late May into early July at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Godcaster and / or Tele Novella. Over 30 shows are scheduled at this time.

The band also plans to release a new album on May 17 titled Lady On The Cusp. Listen to the advance single, "Yung Hearts Bleed Free."

of Montreal All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do of Montreal 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow of Montreal on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

