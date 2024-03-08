View all results for 'alt'
of Montreal Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

North American tour and new album on the way
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 8, 2024

This week, indie rockers of Montreal announced 2024 tour dates.

New shows are planned from late May into early July at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Godcaster and / or Tele Novella. Over 30 shows are scheduled at this time.

The band also plans to release a new album on May 17 titled Lady On The Cusp. Listen to the advance single, "Yung Hearts Bleed Free."

of Montreal All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 31
of Montreal and Godcaster at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, GA
Jun 1
of Montreal and Godcaster at The Barrelhouse Ballroom
The Barrelhouse Ballroom Chattanooga, TN
Jun 3
of Montreal and Godcaster at Underground Arts
Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 4
of Montreal and Godcaster at Elsewhere - Complex
Elsewhere - Complex Brooklyn, NY
Jun 5
of Montreal and Godcaster at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Jun 6
of Montreal and Godcaster at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
Jun 7
of Montreal and Godcaster at Water Street Music Hall
Water Street Music Hall Rochester, NY
Jun 8
of Montreal and Godcaster at Magic Stick
Magic Stick Detroit, MI
Jun 9
of Montreal and Godcaster at Lincoln Hall
Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL
Jun 10
of Montreal and Godcaster at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Jun 11
of Montreal, Godcaster, and Tele Novella at Wave - KS
Wave - KS Wichita, KS
Jun 12
of Montreal, Godcaster, and Tele Novella at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Jun 14
of Montreal and Tele Novella at Center For the Arts
Center For the Arts Jackson, WY
Jun 15
of Montreal, Tele Novella, and With Child at Treefort Music Hall
Treefort Music Hall Boise, ID
Jun 16
of Montreal, Tele Novella, and Fight Milk at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Jun 17
of Montreal and Tele Novella at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Jun 18
of Montreal and Tele Novella at Wow Hall
Wow Hall Eugene, OR
Jun 19
of Montreal and Tele Novella at Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville
Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville Roseville, CA
Jun 20
of Montreal, Tele Novella, and Jonathan Rado at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Jun 21
of Montreal, Tele Novella, and Jonathan Rado at The Regent Theater
The Regent Theater Los Angeles, CA
Jun 22
of Montreal and Tele Novella at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Jun 23
of Montreal and Tele Novella at Sister Bar
Sister Bar Albuquerque, NM
Jun 25
of Montreal and Tele Novella at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Jun 26
of Montreal, Tele Novella, and Yalcy Mailliw at Trees
Trees Dallas, TX
Jun 27
of Montreal and Tele Novella at The Regency Live
The Regency Live Springfield, MO
Jun 28
of Montreal and Tele Novella at Exit/In
Exit/In Nashville, TN
Jun 29
of Montreal, Tele Novella, and Flynt Flossy & Turquoise Jeep at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Jun 30
of Montreal and Tele Novella at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Jul 1
of Montreal and Tele Novella at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jul 2
of Montreal and Tele Novella at Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Asheville, NC
When do of Montreal 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow of Montreal on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out of Montreal's Zumic artist page.

of Montreal Lady On The Cusp album cover art
