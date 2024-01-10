View all results for 'alt'
Old Crow Medicine Show Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

15+ shows and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 10, 2024

Old Crow Medicine Show added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, Jubilee.

Five new April shows are planned at venues in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and New York. The opening act for the new dates will be Willie Watson, an original member of Old Crow Medicine Show best known for playing banjo and guitar who left the group in 2011. Later this month, Old Crow return to touring in the USA with headlining shows and festival sets.

When do Old Crow Medicine Show 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Old Crow Medicine Show All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 18
Old Crow Medicine Show and Willie Watson at Will Rogers Memorial Center
Will Rogers Memorial Center Fort Worth, TX
Jan 19
Old Crow Medicine Show and Willie Watson at The Hall
The Hall Little Rock, AR
Jan 20
Old Crow Medicine Show and Willie Watson at The Auditorium
The Auditorium Eureka Springs, AR
Jan 25
Old Crow Medicine Show and Bird and Byron at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jan 26
to
Jan 27
Ann Arbor Folk Festival 2024 at Hill Auditorium - Ann Arbor
Hill Auditorium - Ann Arbor Ann Arbor, MI
Apr 10
Old Crow Medicine Show and Willie Watson at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Apr 11
Old Crow Medicine Show and Willie Watson at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Wilkes-Barre, PA
Apr 12
Old Crow Medicine Show and Willie Watson at The Music Hall - NH
The Music Hall - NH Portsmouth, NH
Apr 13
Old Crow Medicine Show and Willie Watson at State Theatre Center for the Arts Easton
State Theatre Center for the Arts Easton Easton, PA
Apr 14
Old Crow Medicine Show and Willie Watson at The Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center
The Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center Kingston, NY
Apr 25
to
Apr 28
MerleFest at Wilkes Community College
Wilkes Community College Wilkesboro, NC
May 11
Southern Skies Music and Whiskey Festival at World's Fair Park
World's Fair Park Knoxville, TN
May 23
to
May 26
Delfest 2024 at Allegany County Fairgrounds
Allegany County Fairgrounds Cumberland, MD
Aug 9
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Dec 30
Old Crow Medicine Show at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 31
Old Crow Medicine Show at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Old Crow Medicine Show on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Old Crow Medicine Show Zumic artist page.

artists
Old Crow Medicine Show
genres
Alt Country Americana Bluegrass Folk
Tickets Alt Country Americana Bluegrass Folk Old Crow Medicine Show
