Old Crow Medicine Show Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Old Crow Medicine Show added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, Jubilee.

Five new April shows are planned at venues in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and New York. The opening act for the new dates will be Willie Watson, an original member of Old Crow Medicine Show best known for playing banjo and guitar who left the group in 2011. Later this month, Old Crow return to touring in the USA with headlining shows and festival sets.

When do Old Crow Medicine Show 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Old Crow Medicine Show on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

