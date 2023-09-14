Olivia Rodrigo Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Olivia Rodrigo announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Guts, which was released on September 8.

The 20-year-old pop-rock icon will be playing concerts from February into August at large-scale venues across North America and Europe. Opening acts on select dates will be The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and / or Remi Wolf. Full details below.

When do Olivia Rodrigo 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 21. Ticketmaster registration is currently open and will close on September 17. Presales for American Express cardholders begin on September 20. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Olivia Rodrigo All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Olivia Rodrigo on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

