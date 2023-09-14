View all results for 'alt'
Olivia Rodrigo Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 14, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Guts, which was released on September 8.

The 20-year-old pop-rock icon will be playing concerts from February into August at large-scale venues across North America and Europe. Opening acts on select dates will be The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and / or Remi Wolf. Full details below.

When do Olivia Rodrigo 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 21. Ticketmaster registration is currently open and will close on September 17. Presales for American Express cardholders begin on September 20. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Olivia Rodrigo Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Olivia Rodrigo All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 23
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs Palm Desert, CA
Feb 24
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Feb 27
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Feb 28
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Mar 1
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Mar 2
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Mar 5
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Mar 6
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL
Mar 8
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Mar 9
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Mar 12
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Mar 13
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Mar 15
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Mar 16
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Mar 19
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Mar 20
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Mar 22
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Mar 23
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Mar 26
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 27
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 29
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Mar 30
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Apr 1
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Apr 2
Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Apr 5
Olivia Rodrigo and The Breeders at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Apr 6
Olivia Rodrigo and The Breeders at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Apr 8
Olivia Rodrigo and The Breeders at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Apr 9
Olivia Rodrigo and The Breeders at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Apr 30
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 1
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 3
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 4
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 7
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 8
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 10
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 11
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 14
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 15
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 17
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 18
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 22
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at Sportspaleis
Sportspaleis Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
May 24
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 25
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 28
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
May 30
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Jun 1
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at Mercedes Benz Arena Stuttgart
Mercedes Benz Arena Stuttgart Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Jun 4
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 5
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Jun 7
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Jun 9
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
Jun 11
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Jun 12
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Jun 14
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 15
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 18
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jun 20
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Jun 22
Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 19
Olivia Rodrigo and Pinkpantheress at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Jul 20
Olivia Rodrigo and Pinkpantheress at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Jul 23
Olivia Rodrigo and Pinkpantheress at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jul 24
Olivia Rodrigo and Pinkpantheress at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Jul 26
Olivia Rodrigo and Pinkpantheress at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Jul 27
Olivia Rodrigo and Pinkpantheress at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 30
Olivia Rodrigo and Pinkpantheress at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 31
Olivia Rodrigo and Pinkpantheress at Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 2
Olivia Rodrigo and Pinkpantheress at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Aug 3
Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Aug 6
Olivia Rodrigo and Pinkpantheress at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 7
Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 9
Olivia Rodrigo and Pinkpantheress at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 10
Olivia Rodrigo and Pinkpantheress at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Aug 13
Olivia Rodrigo and Pinkpantheress at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 14
Olivia Rodrigo and Pinkpantheress at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 16
Olivia Rodrigo and The Breeders at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 17
Olivia Rodrigo and The Breeders at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Olivia Rodrigo on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Olivia Rodrigo's Zumic artist page.

