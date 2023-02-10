View all results for 'alt'
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headlining shows, opening for P!nk
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 10, 2023

Husband-and-wife duo Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned headlining shows are set at large-scale North American venues in April along the East Coast. Pat and Neil will join P!nk on her North American tour in July, August, and October.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 9
Love Rocks NYC
Love Rocks NYC at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 12
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Apr 13
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Apr 16
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Apr 21
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC
Apr 24
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL
Apr 26
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Apr 27
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Apr 29
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Hard Rock Live
Hard Rock Live Davie, FL
Jul 31
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 1
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 7
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Nationals Park
Nationals Park Washington, DC
Aug 10
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Target Field
Target Field Minneapolis, MN
Aug 12
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Aug 14
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at American Family Field
American Family Field Milwaukee, WI
Oct 5
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CA
When do Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on social media and joining their fan club, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo's Zumic artist page.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
