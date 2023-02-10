Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Husband-and-wife duo Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned headlining shows are set at large-scale North American venues in April along the East Coast. Pat and Neil will join P!nk on her North American tour in July, August, and October.

When do Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on social media and joining their fan club, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

