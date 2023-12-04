Peter Frampton Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Peter Frampton is gonna keep rocking stages for another year, with newly announced 2024 tour dates. After a three year stretch from 2020 to 2022, during which he performed sparingly but released his memoir Do You Feel Like I Do?, Frampton played 36 concerts in 2023 and now has another 18 on tap for next spring.

Billed as the Never Ever Say Never Tour, new concerts are set at North American venues in March and April. Peter will bring his guitar wizardry and classic songs to North Carolina, New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, Maryland, Ontario, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, and California. Later this month, Peter is part of a special "Artist For Action Presents: A Father's Promise Film Launch Concert" at the Skirball Center in New York City.

When do Peter Frampton 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin December 4. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is NEVER. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Peter Frampton All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Peter Frampton on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

In 2019, Peter was diagnosed with inclusion-body myositis. He talked about its effects and how long he plans to continue performing in an interview with Grammy.com. For more, check out Peter Frampton's Zumic artist page.