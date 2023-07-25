View all results for 'alt'
Pierce The Veil Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ shows in Oceania, North America, Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 25, 2023

Pierce The Veil have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, The Jaws of Life.

The new tour leg is set in November and December at venues across North America. Joining the bill on the new dates will be L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys.

Pierce The Veil are currently on tour in Australia opening for Beartooth, followed by USA festival performances and will tour Europe in March.

When do Pierce The Veil 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is jaws. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pierce The Veil All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 26
Beartooth, Pierce The Veil, and Dayseeker at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jul 27
Beartooth, Pierce The Veil, and Dayseeker at Hordern Pavilion
Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Jul 29
Beartooth, Pierce The Veil, and Dayseeker at Riverstage
Riverstage Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Oct 21
to
Oct 22
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Nov 4
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Nov 5
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at Selland Arena - Fresno Convention Center
Selland Arena - Fresno Convention Center Fresno, CA
Nov 7
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Nov 8
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Nov 10
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at The Espee
The Espee San Antonio, TX
Nov 12
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 14
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Nov 15
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Nov 17
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Nov 18
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at Corbin Arena
Corbin Arena Corbin, KY
Nov 19
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at Macon City Auditorium
Macon City Auditorium Macon, GA
Nov 21
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Nov 25
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Nov 26
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Nov 28
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Nov 30
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Dec 2
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at Vibrant Music Hall
Vibrant Music Hall Waukee, IA
Dec 3
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Dec 5
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Dec 7
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 8
Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Mar 30
Pierce The Veil at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Mar 31
Pierce The Veil at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Apr 2
Pierce The Veil at Markthalle (MarX)
Markthalle (MarX) Hamburg, Germany
Apr 3
Pierce The Veil at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Apr 5
Pierce The Veil at Motorpoint Arena
Motorpoint Arena , United Kingdom
Apr 6
Pierce The Veil at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 7
Pierce The Veil at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Apr 9
Pierce The Veil at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 10
Pierce The Veil at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 12
Pierce The Veil at Cardiff International Arena
Cardiff International Arena Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 13
Pierce The Veil at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Pierce The Veil on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Pierce The Veil's Zumic artist page.

