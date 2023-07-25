Pierce The Veil Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pierce The Veil have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, The Jaws of Life.
The new tour leg is set in November and December at venues across North America. Joining the bill on the new dates will be L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys.
Pierce The Veil are currently on tour in Australia opening for Beartooth, followed by USA festival performances and will tour Europe in March.
When do Pierce The Veil 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is jaws. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Pierce The Veil All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 26
Forum Melbourne
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jul 27
Hordern Pavilion
Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Jul 29
Riverstage
Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Virginia International Raceway
Alton, VA
Oct 21
to
Oct 22
Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 4
Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Wheatland, CA
Nov 5
Selland Arena - Fresno Convention Center
Fresno, CA
Nov 7
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Nov 8
Don Haskins Center
El Paso, TX
Nov 10
The Espee
San Antonio, TX
Nov 12
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Nov 14
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Nov 15
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Nov 17
House of Blues Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Nov 19
Macon City Auditorium
Macon, GA
Nov 21
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Nov 25
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Reading, PA
Nov 28
The Factory STL
Chesterfield, MO
Nov 30
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Dec 2
Vibrant Music Hall
Waukee, IA
Dec 5
The Criterion
Oklahoma City, OK
Dec 7
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Dec 8
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
San Diego, CA
Mar 30
013
Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Mar 31
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Apr 2
Markthalle (MarX)
Hamburg, Germany
Apr 3
Live Music Hall
Köln, NRW, Germany
Apr 5
Motorpoint Arena
, United Kingdom
Apr 6
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 7
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Apr 9
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 10
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 12
Cardiff International Arena
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 13
Alexandra Palace
London, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow Pierce The Veil on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Pierce The Veil's Zumic artist page.