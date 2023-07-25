Pierce The Veil Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pierce The Veil have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, The Jaws of Life.

The new tour leg is set in November and December at venues across North America. Joining the bill on the new dates will be L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys.

Pierce The Veil are currently on tour in Australia opening for Beartooth, followed by USA festival performances and will tour Europe in March.

When do Pierce The Veil 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is jaws. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pierce The Veil All Tour Dates and Tickets

