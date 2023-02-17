P!nk Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

P!nk has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Trustfall.
The newly planned shows are set at large-scale arenas across North America in October and November. The opening acts for the new dates will be Grouplove and KidCutUp.
Starting in June, P!nk will tour through parts of Europe before embarking on a Summer Carnival North American tour from July into October with opening acts Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and / or KidCutUp on select dates. P!nk also plans to tour through Australia and New Zealand in February and March of 2024.
When do P!nk 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales for fan club members, VIP packages, Citi cardholders, and Verizon Up begin February 21. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
P!nk Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
P!nk All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 7
University of Bolton Stadium
Horwich, England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
University of Bolton Stadium
Horwich, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
Stadium Of Light
Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Stadium Of Light
Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Jun 13
Villa Park
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Megaland
Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 17
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jun 20
Place de La Defense
Antony, Île-de-France, France
Jun 21
Place de La Defense
Antony, Île-de-France, France
Jun 24
Hyde Park
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Hyde Park
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 28
Olympiastadion Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Jul 1
Ernst Happel Stadion
Wien, Austria
Jul 2
Ernst Happel Stadion
Wien, Austria
Jul 5
Olympiastadion Munich
München, BY, Germany
Jul 6
Olympiastadion Munich
München, BY, Germany
Jul 8
RheinEnergieStadion
Köln, NRW, Germany
Jul 9
RheinEnergieStadion
Köln, NRW, Germany
Jul 12
Heinz von Heiden Arena
Hanover, Germany
Jul 13
Heinz von Heiden Arena
Hanover, Germany
Jul 16
Stadion Narodowy
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 24
Rogers Centre
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 26
Great American Ball Park
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 7
Nationals Park
Washington, DC
Aug 10
Target Field
Minneapolis, MN
Aug 12
Wrigley Field
Chicago, IL
Aug 14
American Family Field
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 16
Comerica Park
Detroit, MI
Aug 21
Charles Schwab Field
Omaha, NE
Sep 18
Citizens Bank Park
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 19
Citizens Bank Park
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 22
GEODIS Park
Nashville, TN
Sep 25
Alamodome
San Antonio, TX
Sep 27
Minute Maid Park
Houston, TX
Sep 29
Globe Life Field
Arlington, TX
Oct 3
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, CA
Oct 5
SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 7
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 12
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Oct 14
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
Oct 20
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 27
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Nov 1
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 4
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Nov 7
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Nov 8
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cleveland, OH
Nov 11
KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, KY
Nov 12
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
Nov 14
Miami Dade County Auditorium
Miami, FL
Feb 9
Allianz Stadium
Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Feb 10
Allianz Stadium
Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Feb 13
McDonald Jones Stadium
Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia
Feb 16
Suncorp Stadium
Milton, QLD, Australia
Feb 17
Suncorp Stadium
Milton, QLD, Australia
Feb 20
Metricon Stadium
Carrara, QLD, Australia
Feb 23
Marvel Stadium
Docklands, VIC, Australia
Feb 24
Marvel Stadium
Docklands, VIC, Australia
Feb 27
Adelaide Oval
North Adelaide, SA, Australia
Mar 1
Optus Stadium
Burswood, WA, Australia
Mar 5
Forsyth Barr Stadium
Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand
Mar 8
Eden Park
Auckland, New Zealand
Mar 9
Eden Park
Auckland, New Zealand
We recommend following P!nk on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out P!nk's Zumic artist page.