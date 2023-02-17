P!nk Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

P!nk has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Trustfall.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale arenas across North America in October and November. The opening acts for the new dates will be Grouplove and KidCutUp.

Starting in June, P!nk will tour through parts of Europe before embarking on a Summer Carnival North American tour from July into October with opening acts Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and / or KidCutUp on select dates. P!nk also plans to tour through Australia and New Zealand in February and March of 2024.

When do P!nk 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales for fan club members, VIP packages, Citi cardholders, and Verizon Up begin February 21. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

P!nk All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following P!nk on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out P!nk's Zumic artist page.