P!nk Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

70+ concerts around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 17, 2023

P!nk has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Trustfall.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale arenas across North America in October and November. The opening acts for the new dates will be Grouplove and KidCutUp.

Starting in June, P!nk will tour through parts of Europe before embarking on a Summer Carnival North American tour from July into October with opening acts Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and / or KidCutUp on select dates. P!nk also plans to tour through Australia and New Zealand in February and March of 2024.

When do P!nk 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales for fan club members, VIP packages, Citi cardholders, and Verizon Up begin February 21. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

P!nk Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

P!nk All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 7
P!nk
P!nk at University of Bolton Stadium
University of Bolton Stadium Horwich, England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
P!nk
P!nk at University of Bolton Stadium
University of Bolton Stadium Horwich, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
P!nk
P!nk at Stadium Of Light
Stadium Of Light Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Jun 11
P!nk
P!nk at Stadium Of Light
Stadium Of Light Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Jun 13
P!nk
P!nk at Villa Park
Villa Park Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Pinkpop
Pinkpop at Megaland
Megaland Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 17
P!nk
P!nk at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jun 20
P!nk
P!nk at Place de La Defense
Place de La Defense Antony, Île-de-France, France
Jun 21
P!nk
P!nk at Place de La Defense
Place de La Defense Antony, Île-de-France, France
Jun 24
P!nk and Gwen Stefani
P!nk and Gwen Stefani at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
P!nk and Gwen Stefani
P!nk and Gwen Stefani at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 28
P!nk
P!nk at Olympiastadion Berlin
Olympiastadion Berlin Berlin, Germany
Jul 1
P!nk
P!nk at Ernst Happel Stadion
Ernst Happel Stadion Wien, Austria
Jul 2
P!nk
P!nk at Ernst Happel Stadion
Ernst Happel Stadion Wien, Austria
Jul 5
P!nk
P!nk at Olympiastadion Munich
Olympiastadion Munich München, BY, Germany
Jul 6
P!nk
P!nk at Olympiastadion Munich
Olympiastadion Munich München, BY, Germany
Jul 8
P!nk
P!nk at RheinEnergieStadion
RheinEnergieStadion Köln, NRW, Germany
Jul 9
P!nk
P!nk at RheinEnergieStadion
RheinEnergieStadion Köln, NRW, Germany
Jul 12
P!nk
P!nk at Heinz von Heiden Arena
Heinz von Heiden Arena Hanover, Germany
Jul 13
P!nk
P!nk at Heinz von Heiden Arena
Heinz von Heiden Arena Hanover, Germany
Jul 16
P!nk
P!nk at Stadion Narodowy
Stadion Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 24
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Rogers Centre
Rogers Centre Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 26
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Great American Ball Park
Great American Ball Park Cincinnati, OH
Jul 31
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 1
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 3
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Aug 5
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at PNC Park
PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 7
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Nationals Park
Nationals Park Washington, DC
Aug 10
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Target Field
Target Field Minneapolis, MN
Aug 12
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Aug 14
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at American Family Field
American Family Field Milwaukee, WI
Aug 16
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Comerica Park
Comerica Park Detroit, MI
Aug 19
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Fargodome
Fargodome Fargo, ND
Aug 21
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Charles Schwab Field
Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE
Sep 18
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
Sep 19
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
Sep 22
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at GEODIS Park
GEODIS Park Nashville, TN
Sep 25
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Alamodome
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
Sep 27
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Minute Maid Park
Minute Maid Park Houston, TX
Sep 29
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Globe Life Field
Globe Life Field Arlington, TX
Oct 3
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Snapdragon Stadium
Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, CA
Oct 5
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Oct 7
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Oct 9
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Chase Field
Chase Field Phoenix, AZ
Oct 12
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Oct 14
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 17
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Oct 20
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 25
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Oct 27
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Nov 1
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 4
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Nov 7
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Nov 8
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Nov 11
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Nov 12
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Nov 14
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Miami Dade County Auditorium
Miami Dade County Auditorium Miami, FL
Nov 18
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Feb 9
P!nk
P!nk at Allianz Stadium
Allianz Stadium Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Feb 10
P!nk
P!nk at Allianz Stadium
Allianz Stadium Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Feb 13
P!nk
P!nk at McDonald Jones Stadium
McDonald Jones Stadium Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia
Feb 16
P!nk
P!nk at Suncorp Stadium
Suncorp Stadium Milton, QLD, Australia
Feb 17
P!nk
P!nk at Suncorp Stadium
Suncorp Stadium Milton, QLD, Australia
Feb 20
P!nk
P!nk at Metricon Stadium
Metricon Stadium Carrara, QLD, Australia
Feb 23
P!nk
P!nk at Marvel Stadium
Marvel Stadium Docklands, VIC, Australia
Feb 24
P!nk
P!nk at Marvel Stadium
Marvel Stadium Docklands, VIC, Australia
Feb 27
P!nk
P!nk at Adelaide Oval
Adelaide Oval North Adelaide, SA, Australia
Mar 1
P!nk
P!nk at Optus Stadium
Optus Stadium Burswood, WA, Australia
Mar 5
P!nk
P!nk at Forsyth Barr Stadium
Forsyth Barr Stadium Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand
Mar 8
P!nk
P!nk at Eden Park
Eden Park Auckland, New Zealand
Mar 9
P!nk
P!nk at Eden Park
Eden Park Auckland, New Zealand

We recommend following P!nk on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out P!nk's Zumic artist page.

Aug
3
P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Nov
4
P!nk, Grouplove, and KidCutUp
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
