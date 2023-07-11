View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Porno For Pyros Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Horns, Thorns En Halos' 30th anniversary tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 11, 2023

Alt rockers Porno For Pyros have announced 2023 tour dates in celebration of the group's 30th anniversary.

Billed as Horns, Thorns En Halos, the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in October and November. Last year the group played one-off concerts in Los Angeles and Chicago and a handful of festival performances. This will be PFP's first proper tour since 1997 and feature original members Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble.

When do Porno For Pyros 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin July 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Porno For Pyros Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 29
Porno For Pyros at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 1
Porno For Pyros at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

Porno For Pyros All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 8
Porno For Pyros at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Oct 10
Porno For Pyros at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 13
Porno For Pyros at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 15
Porno For Pyros at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 17
Porno For Pyros at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 19
Porno For Pyros at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 21
Porno For Pyros at Steelhouse Omaha
Steelhouse Omaha Omaha, NE
Oct 23
Porno For Pyros at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 24
Porno For Pyros at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 27
Porno For Pyros at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 29
Porno For Pyros at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 30
Porno For Pyros at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Nov 1
Porno For Pyros at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Nov 3
Porno For Pyros at Parx Casino and Racing
Parx Casino and Racing Bensalem, PA
Nov 5
Porno For Pyros at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Nov 7
Porno For Pyros at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Nov 8
Porno For Pyros at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Nov 15
Porno For Pyros at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 17
Porno For Pyros at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Nov 19
Porno For Pyros at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Nov 20
Porno For Pyros at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Porno For Pyros on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Porno For Pyros Zumic artist page.

1
597
artists
Porno For Pyros
genres
Alt Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Porno For Pyros
Porno For Pyros
Oct 29
to
Oct 29
Porno For Pyros
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov
1
Porno For Pyros
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart