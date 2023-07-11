Porno For Pyros Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alt rockers Porno For Pyros have announced 2023 tour dates in celebration of the group's 30th anniversary.

Billed as Horns, Thorns En Halos, the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in October and November. Last year the group played one-off concerts in Los Angeles and Chicago and a handful of festival performances. This will be PFP's first proper tour since 1997 and feature original members Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble.

When do Porno For Pyros 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin July 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Porno For Pyros on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

