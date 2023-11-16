View all results for 'alt'
Porno For Pyros Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Horns, Thorns En Halos' farewell tour; new song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 16, 2023

After having to cancel some tour dates earlier this year, Porno For Pyros announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Horns, Thorns En Halos, the new concerts are set at North American venues coast-to-coast in February and March. Last year the alt-rockers played one-off concerts in Los Angeles and Chicago and a handful of festival performances. This will be PFP's first proper tour since 1997 and feature original members Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble.

Porno For Pyros All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 19
Porno For Pyros at House of Blues Dallas
Cancelled
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Nov 20
Porno For Pyros at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Cancelled
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Feb 13
Porno For Pyros at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Feb 15
Porno For Pyros at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Feb 17
Porno For Pyros at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, CA
Feb 18
Porno For Pyros at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Feb 21
Porno For Pyros at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Feb 22
Porno For Pyros at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Feb 24
Porno For Pyros at The Astro
The Astro La Vista, Nebraska
Feb 26
Porno For Pyros at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Feb 27
Porno For Pyros at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Feb 29
Porno For Pyros at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 2
Porno For Pyros at Xcite Center at Parx Casino
Xcite Center at Parx Casino Bensalem, PA
Mar 3
Porno For Pyros at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Mar 5
Porno For Pyros at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Mar 7
Porno For Pyros at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 8
Porno For Pyros at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Mar 10
Porno For Pyros at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Sep 27
Porno For Pyros at The Union Event Center
Cancelled
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
When do Porno For Pyros 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Past Purchaser, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Past Purchaser presale password is THANKYOU. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Porno For Pyros on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Porno For Pyros Zumic artist page.

