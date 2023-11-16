Porno For Pyros Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After having to cancel some tour dates earlier this year, Porno For Pyros announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Horns, Thorns En Halos, the new concerts are set at North American venues coast-to-coast in February and March. Last year the alt-rockers played one-off concerts in Los Angeles and Chicago and a handful of festival performances. This will be PFP's first proper tour since 1997 and feature original members Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble.

Porno For Pyros All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Porno For Pyros 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Past Purchaser, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Past Purchaser presale password is THANKYOU. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Porno For Pyros on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

