PVRIS Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, PVRIS announced 2024 tour dates.

Over 40 new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across Europe and North America from April into July. The opening acts on select dates will be Scene Queen, Sophie Powers, Pale Waves, and / or Bruses. After a busy year of touring in 2023, PVRIS will keep the energy going in 2024.

When do PVRIS 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

PVRIS All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow PVRIS on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

