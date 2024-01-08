PVRIS Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, PVRIS announced 2024 tour dates.
Over 40 new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across Europe and North America from April into July. The opening acts on select dates will be Scene Queen, Sophie Powers, Pale Waves, and / or Bruses. After a busy year of touring in 2023, PVRIS will keep the energy going in 2024.
When do PVRIS 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Apr 24
Musikzentrum Hannover
Hanover, NDS, Germany
Apr 25
Docks
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 27
Proxima
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Apr 29
Lucerna Music Bar
Prague, Czechia
May 2
Alcatraz
Milan, Lombardia, Italy
May 3
Zoom Frankfurt
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
May 6
Carlswerk Viktoria
Köln, Germany
May 7
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
May 9
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
May 10
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Paris, France
May 12
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 13
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 15
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 16
Troxy
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 1
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
Jun 2
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Jun 5
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Jun 7
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 8
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
Jun 12
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 14
Uptown Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Jun 15
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Jun 16
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Jun 19
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 21
Citizens House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Jun 22
Theatre of Living Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 24
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Jun 26
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Jun 28
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Jun 29
The Masquerade
Atlanta, GA
Jul 1
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Jul 2
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Jul 5
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Jul 7
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Jul 9
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Jul 10
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Jul 12
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow PVRIS on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
