View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

PVRIS Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ shows in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 8, 2024

This week, PVRIS announced 2024 tour dates.

Over 40 new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across Europe and North America from April into July. The opening acts on select dates will be Scene Queen, Sophie Powers, Pale Waves, and / or Bruses. After a busy year of touring in 2023, PVRIS will keep the energy going in 2024.

When do PVRIS 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

PVRIS Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 24
PVRIS, Pale Waves, and Bruses at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

PVRIS All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 24
PVRIS and Scene Queen at Musikzentrum Hannover
Musikzentrum Hannover Hanover, NDS, Germany
Apr 25
PVRIS and Scene Queen at Docks
Docks Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 26
PVRIS and Scene Queen at Metropol
Metropol Berlin, Germany
Apr 27
PVRIS and Scene Queen at Proxima
Proxima Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Apr 29
PVRIS and Scene Queen at Lucerna Music Bar
Lucerna Music Bar Prague, Czechia
Apr 30
PVRIS and Scene Queen at Arena Wien
Arena Wien Wien, Austria
May 2
PVRIS and Scene Queen at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
May 3
PVRIS and Scene Queen at Zoom Frankfurt
Zoom Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
May 6
PVRIS and Scene Queen at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, Germany
May 7
PVRIS and Scene Queen at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
May 9
PVRIS and Scene Queen at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
May 10
PVRIS and Scene Queen at Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette) Paris, France
May 12
PVRIS, Scene Queen, and Sophie Powers at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 13
PVRIS, Scene Queen, and Sophie Powers at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 15
PVRIS, Scene Queen, and Sophie Powers at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 16
PVRIS, Scene Queen, and Sophie Powers at Troxy
Troxy London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 1
PVRIS and Pale Waves at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Jun 2
PVRIS and Pale Waves at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Jun 4
PVRIS and Pale Waves at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Jun 5
PVRIS and Pale Waves at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Jun 7
PVRIS and Pale Waves at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 8
PVRIS and Pale Waves at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Jun 11
PVRIS and Pale Waves at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Jun 12
PVRIS and Pale Waves at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Jun 14
PVRIS and Pale Waves at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Minneapolis, MN
Jun 15
PVRIS and Pale Waves at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Jun 16
PVRIS and Pale Waves at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Jun 19
PVRIS and Pale Waves at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 21
PVRIS and Pale Waves at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Jun 22
PVRIS, Pale Waves, and Bruses at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 24
PVRIS, Pale Waves, and Bruses at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jun 26
PVRIS, Pale Waves, and Bruses at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jun 28
PVRIS, Pale Waves, and Bruses at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Jun 29
PVRIS, Pale Waves, and Bruses at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Jul 1
PVRIS, Pale Waves, and Bruses at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Jul 2
PVRIS, Pale Waves, and Bruses at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Jul 5
PVRIS, Pale Waves, and Bruses at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Jul 6
PVRIS, Pale Waves, and Bruses at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Jul 7
PVRIS, Pale Waves, and Bruses at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Jul 9
PVRIS, Pale Waves, and Bruses at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jul 10
PVRIS, Pale Waves, and Bruses at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jul 12
PVRIS, Pale Waves, and Bruses at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow PVRIS on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the PVRIS Zumic artist page.

1
399
artists
PVRIS
genres
Alt Rock Electropop Pop Rock Synth Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist PVRIS
PVRIS
Jun
24
PVRIS, Pale Waves, and Bruses
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Muse Adds 2017 Tour Dates with Thirty Seconds To Mars and PVRIS: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 6, 2017
Muse Adds 2017 Tour Dates with Thirty Seconds To Mars and PVRIS: ...
Tickets Alt Rock Electro Rock Muse PVRIS Thirty Seconds To Mars
1
1525
image for article Vans Warped Tour Rocked Through Hartford's Blistering Heat on July 10, 2016 [Zumic Review + Photos]
July 12, 2016
Vans Warped Tour Rocked Through Hartford's Blistering Heat on Jul...
News Alt Rock Metal Pop Punk Issues PVRIS Set It Off Sleeping With Sirens The Maine Hartford, CT
1
1558
image for article "Smoke" - PVRIS [YouTube Official Music Video]
February 12, 2016
"Smoke" - PVRIS [YouTube Official Music Video]
Music Electro Rock Synth Pop PVRIS Lowell, MA Official Music Video
1
960
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart