Rammstein Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Rammstein announced 2024 tour dates. The hard rockers will be playing concerts at stadiums and arenas across Europe from May into July.

Countries currently on the tour include the Czech Republic, Serbia, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Italy, and the group's homeland of Germany.

When do Rammstein 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 18. Presales for fan club members begin October 16. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

