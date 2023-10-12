View all results for 'alt'
Rammstein Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Stadium tour across Europe
Published October 12, 2023

This week, Rammstein announced 2024 tour dates. The hard rockers will be playing concerts at stadiums and arenas across Europe from May into July.

Countries currently on the tour include the Czech Republic, Serbia, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Italy, and the group's homeland of Germany.

When do Rammstein 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 18. Presales for fan club members begin October 16. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rammstein All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 11
Rammstein at Prague Airport Letňany
Prague Airport Letňany Czechia
May 15
Rammstein at Rinne Dresden
Rinne Dresden Dresden, SN, Germany
May 16
Rammstein at Rinne Dresden
Rinne Dresden Dresden, SN, Germany
May 24
Rammstein at Ušće Park
Ušće Park Belgrade, Serbia
Jun 5
Rammstein at ESTADIO ANOETA
ESTADIO ANOETA Donostia, PV, Spain
Jun 8
Rammstein at Orange Vélodrome
Orange Vélodrome Marseille, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Jun 11
Rammstein at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jun 15
Rammstein at GROUPAMA STADIUM
GROUPAMA STADIUM Décines-Charpieu, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jun 18
Rammstein at Goffertpark
Goffertpark Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Jun 23
Rammstein at RDS Arena
RDS Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 27
Rammstein at De Nieuwe Koers
De Nieuwe Koers Ostend, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 5
Rammstein at Valbyparken
Valbyparken København, Denmark
Jul 17
Rammstein at Wörthersee Stadion
Wörthersee Stadion Austria
Jul 18
Rammstein at Wörthersee Stadion
Wörthersee Stadion Austria
Jul 21
Rammstein at RCF Arena
RCF Arena Reggio Emilia, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jul 26
Rammstein at Event-Area an der VELTINS-Arena
Event-Area an der VELTINS-Arena Gelsenkirchen, NRW, Germany
Jul 27
Rammstein at Event-Area an der VELTINS-Arena
Event-Area an der VELTINS-Arena Gelsenkirchen, NRW, Germany

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rammstein on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Rammstein's Zumic artist page.

