Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss are heading back on the road. This week, the duo announced 2024 tour dates. The two toured extensively during 2022-2023, but before that their only substantial tour was in 2008.

Billed as the Can't Let Go Tour, new concert dates are planned from June into September at venues across the USA — and there are a few in Canada, too. The opening act on select dates will be JD McPherson.

When do Robert Plant & Alison Krauss 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is CANTLETGO. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Robert Plant & Alison Krauss on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

