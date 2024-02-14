View all results for 'alt'
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Summer tour across North America
Published February 14, 2024

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss are heading back on the road. This week, the duo announced 2024 tour dates. The two toured extensively during 2022-2023, but before that their only substantial tour was in 2008.

Billed as the Can't Let Go Tour, new concert dates are planned from June into September at venues across the USA — and there are a few in Canada, too. The opening act on select dates will be JD McPherson.

When do Robert Plant & Alison Krauss 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is CANTLETGO. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 2
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Jun 4
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Ozarks Amphitheater
Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton, MO
Jun 5
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Pinewood Bowl Theater
Pinewood Bowl Theater Lincoln, NE
Jun 7
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
Jun 8
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Breese Stevens Field
Breese Stevens Field Madison, WI
Jun 11
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park Des Moines, IA
Jun 12
Ravinia Festival - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Jun 14
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Toledo Zoo Amphitheater Toledo, OH
Jun 15
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake) Burgettstown, PA
Jun 18
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jun 19
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Aug 8
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 8
to
Aug 11
Edmonton Folk Music Festival at Gallagher Park
Gallagher Park Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 9
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 13
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 14
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 19
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Cuthbert Amphitheater
Cuthbert Amphitheater Eugene, OR
Aug 21
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Ironstone Ampitheatre
Ironstone Ampitheatre Murphys, CA
Aug 22
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
Frost Amphitheater at Stanford San Francisco, CA
Aug 24
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Aug 25
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA
Aug 26
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Pepsi Amphitheater
Pepsi Amphitheater Flagstaff, AZ
Aug 28
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Santa Fe Opera
Santa Fe Opera Santa Fe, NM
Aug 29
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Santa Fe Opera
Santa Fe Opera Santa Fe, NM
Aug 31
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Sunset Amphitheater
Sunset Amphitheater Colorado Springs, CO
Sep 1
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and JD McPherson at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Vail, CO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Robert Plant & Alison Krauss on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Zumic artist page.

