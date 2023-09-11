Rod Wave Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Rapper Rod Wave announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American arenas coast-to-coast from October into December. The opening acts will be Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and / or Eelmatic.

The new shows are in conjunction with Rod Wave's new album, Nostalgia. The LP is scheduled for release on September 15.

When do Rod Wave 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 14. Presales for Artist begin September 12. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Nostalgia. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rod Wave All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rod Wave on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Rod Wave's Zumic artist page.