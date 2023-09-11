View all results for 'alt'
Rod Wave Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

30+ North American shows; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 11, 2023

Rapper Rod Wave announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American arenas coast-to-coast from October into December. The opening acts will be Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and / or Eelmatic.

The new shows are in conjunction with Rod Wave's new album, Nostalgia. The LP is scheduled for release on September 15.

When do Rod Wave 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 14. Presales for Artist begin September 12. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Nostalgia. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rod Wave Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 11
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, G Herbo, and Eelmatic at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

Rod Wave All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 19
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Oct 20
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Oct 21
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Oct 23
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Oct 24
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Oct 26
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, and G Herbo at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Oct 27
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Oct 29
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 30
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Nov 2
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Nov 4
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Nov 7
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Nov 8
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Nov 9
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Nov 11
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, G Herbo, and Eelmatic at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Nov 12
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Nov 14
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Nov 15
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Nov 16
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Nov 18
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Nov 19
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Nov 22
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Nov 24
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 29
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 30
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Dec 4
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and Eelmatic at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Dec 5
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Dec 7
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and Eelmatic at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Dec 9
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Dec 10
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Dec 12
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Dec 13
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Dec 15
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Dec 17
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and Eelmatic at FLA Live Arena
FLA Live Arena Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dec 18
Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, and G Herbo at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rod Wave on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Rod Wave's Zumic artist page.

