Rubblebucket Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Earth Worship' tour across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 20, 2022

Brooklyn band Rubblebucket have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Earth Worship.

The newly added shows are happening at venues across the USA from January into March. The opening act on select dates will be Lunar Vacation. Previously, Rubblebucket announced concerts in November and December supported by Crooks & Nannies.

The Earth Worship LP is scheduled for release tomorrow, October 21. So far, they have released four advance singles including the title track.

When do Rubblebucket 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 21. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rubblebucket All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 2
Rubblebucket and Crooks & Nannies
Rubblebucket and Crooks & Nannies at Public Records
Public Records Brooklyn, NY
Nov 30
Rubblebucket and Crooks & Nannies
Rubblebucket and Crooks & Nannies at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
Dec 1
Rubblebucket and Crooks & Nannies
Rubblebucket and Crooks & Nannies at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Dec 2
Rubblebucket and Crooks & Nannies
Rubblebucket and Crooks & Nannies at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Dec 3
Rubblebucket and Crooks & Nannies
Rubblebucket and Crooks & Nannies at Bearsville Theater
Bearsville Theater Woodstock, NY
Jan 26
Rubblebucket
Rubblebucket at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jan 27
Rubblebucket
Rubblebucket at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Jan 28
Rubblebucket
Rubblebucket at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Jan 30
Rubblebucket
Rubblebucket at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
Jan 31
Rubblebucket
Rubblebucket at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Feb 3
Rubblebucket
Rubblebucket at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
Feb 4
Rubblebucket
Rubblebucket at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Feb 7
Rubblebucket
Rubblebucket at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Feb 8
Rubblebucket
Rubblebucket at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 9
Rubblebucket
Rubblebucket at El Korah Shrine
El Korah Shrine Boise, ID
Feb 10
Rubblebucket
Rubblebucket at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Feb 11
Rubblebucket
Rubblebucket at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Feb 15
Rubblebucket
Rubblebucket at Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Amsterdam Bar and Hall Saint Paul, MN
Feb 16
Rubblebucket
Rubblebucket at High Noon Saloon
High Noon Saloon Madison, WI
Feb 17
Rubblebucket
Rubblebucket at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Feb 18
Rubblebucket
Rubblebucket at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Feb 19
Rubblebucket
Rubblebucket at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Mar 16
Rubblebucket and Lunar Vacation
Rubblebucket and Lunar Vacation at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Mar 17
Rubblebucket and Lunar Vacation
Rubblebucket and Lunar Vacation at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Mar 18
Rubblebucket and Lunar Vacation
Rubblebucket and Lunar Vacation at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Mar 19
Rubblebucket and Lunar Vacation
Rubblebucket and Lunar Vacation at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Mar 22
Rubblebucket and Lunar Vacation
Rubblebucket and Lunar Vacation at Mr Small's Theater
Mr Small's Theater Millvale, PA
Mar 23
Rubblebucket and Lunar Vacation
Rubblebucket and Lunar Vacation at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Mar 24
Rubblebucket and Lunar Vacation
Rubblebucket and Lunar Vacation at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Mar 25
Rubblebucket and Lunar Vacation
Rubblebucket and Lunar Vacation at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

We recommend following Rubblebucket on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Rubblebucket's Zumic artist page.

