Rubblebucket Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Brooklyn band Rubblebucket have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Earth Worship.

The newly added shows are happening at venues across the USA from January into March. The opening act on select dates will be Lunar Vacation. Previously, Rubblebucket announced concerts in November and December supported by Crooks & Nannies.

The Earth Worship LP is scheduled for release tomorrow, October 21. So far, they have released four advance singles including the title track.

When do Rubblebucket 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 21. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Rubblebucket on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

