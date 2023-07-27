View all results for 'alt'
Samantha Fish Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining and with Buddy Guy, Steve Miller Band
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 27, 2023

Guitarist-singer-songwriter Samantha Fish has added 2023 tour dates. Billed as Shake'em On Down, the newly planned shows are set at North American venues in November and December. Joining the lineup will be Jesse Dayton, Jon Spencer, and Eric Johanson.

Currently on tour with headlining shows and festival performances, Samantha also has opening slots for Buddy Guy and Steve Miller Band in the coming months in addition to being part of the next installment of Eric Clapton's prestigious Crossroads Guitar Festival.

When do Samantha Fish 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Samantha Fish All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 29
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and Eric Johanson at Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center Indianapolis, IN
Jul 30
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and Eric Johanson at Sweetwater Pavilion
Sweetwater Pavilion Fort Wayne, IN
Aug 3
to
Aug 6
Mammoth Festival of Beers & Bluesapalooza at The Woods at Mammoth Lakes
The Woods at Mammoth Lakes Mammoth Lakes, CA
Aug 5
Beartrap Summer Festival at Beartrap Meadow
Beartrap Meadow Casper, WY
Aug 10
to
Aug 13
Kitchener Blues Fest at Kitchener Blues Fest
Kitchener Blues Fest Kitchener, ON, Canada
Aug 13
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton at The Ark
The Ark Ann Arbor, MI
Aug 15
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton at State Theatre
State Theatre State College, PA
Aug 16
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton at Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Jergel's Rhythm Grille Warrendale, PA
Aug 17
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Aug 18
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton at Penn's Peak
Penn's Peak Jim Thorpe, PA
Aug 19
Buddy Guy, Jimmie Vaughan, and Samantha Fish at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Edmonton Blues Festival at Edmonton Blues Festival
Edmonton Blues Festival Edmonton
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Harbour Blues 'N Roots Festival 2023 at Ship Point (Inner Harbour)
Ship Point (Inner Harbour) Victoria, BC, Canada
Aug 30
to
Sep 4
Pig Out In The Park at Riverfront Park Spokane
Riverfront Park Spokane Spokane, WA
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Big Blues Bender at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Sep 9
Buddy Guy and Samantha Fish at Casino Del Sol
Casino Del Sol Tucson, AZ
Sep 10
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton at Music at the Intersection
Music at the Intersection St. Louis, MO
Sep 12
Samantha Fish and Eric Johanson at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Sep 13
Samantha Fish and Eric Johanson at The Coach House
The Coach House San Juan Capistrano, CA
Sep 14
Samantha Fish and Eric Johanson at Teragram Ballroom
Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA
Sep 15
Samantha Fish and Eric Johanson at World Records
World Records Bakersfield, CA
Sep 15
to
Sep 17
Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival at Roaring Camp Meadows
Roaring Camp Meadows Felton, CA
Sep 17
Samantha Fish and Eric Johanson at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Sep 20
Samantha Fish and Eric Johanson at Crest Theatre
Crest Theatre Sacramento, CA
Sep 21
Samantha Fish and Eric Johanson at BarrelHouse Brewing Co.
BarrelHouse Brewing Co. Paso Robles, CA
Sep 23
Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Sep 24
Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Sep 26
Samantha Fish and Eric Johanson at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 28
Samantha Fish and Eric Johanson at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Sep 30
Samantha Fish and Eric Johanson at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Oct 1
Samantha Fish and Eric Johanson at Aggie Theatre
Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, CO
Oct 4
Samantha Fish and Eric Johanson at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Oct 7
Samantha Fish and Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre
Fallsview Casino's Entertainment Centre Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Oct 8
Samantha Fish and Eric Johanson at Park West
Park West Chicago, IL
Oct 12
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton at Manship Theatre
Manship Theatre Baton Rouge, LA
Oct 13
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and Eric Johanson at City Green
City Green Sandy Springs, GA
Oct 13
to
Oct 15
Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival at Lafayette Square
Lafayette Square New Orleans, LA
Oct 17
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton at The Button Factory
The Button Factory Dublin, Ireland
Oct 19
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and The Commoners at The Fire Station
The Fire Station Sunderland, England, United Kingdom
Oct 20
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and The Commoners at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 21
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and The Commoners at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 22
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and The Commoners at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 24
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and The Commoners at York Barbican Centre
York Barbican Centre York, England, United Kingdom
Oct 25
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and The Commoners at The Junction
The Junction Cambridgeshire, England, United Kingdom
Oct 26
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and The Commoners at O2 Academy Bournemouth
O2 Academy Bournemouth Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Oct 27
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and The Commoners at De La Warr Pavilion
De La Warr Pavilion East Sussex, England, United Kingdom
Oct 28
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and The Commoners at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 30
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, and The Commoners at 100 Club
100 Club London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 4
to
Nov 11
The Big Easy Cruise at The Big Easy Cruise
The Big Easy Cruise Fort Lauderdale, FL
Nov 28
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, Jon Spencer, and Eric Johanson at Minglewood Hall
Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN
Nov 29
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, Jon Spencer, and Eric Johanson at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Nov 30
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, Jon Spencer, and Eric Johanson at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
Dec 1
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, Jon Spencer, and Eric Johanson at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Dec 2
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, Jon Spencer, and Eric Johanson at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Dec 3
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, Jon Spencer, and Eric Johanson at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Dec 6
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, Jon Spencer, and Eric Johanson at Elevation 27
Elevation 27 Virginia Beach, VA
Dec 7
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, Jon Spencer, and Eric Johanson at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Dec 8
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, Jon Spencer, and Eric Johanson at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Dec 9
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, Jon Spencer, and Eric Johanson at Walhalla Civic Auditorium
Walhalla Civic Auditorium Walhalla, SC
Dec 10
Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, Jon Spencer, and Eric Johanson at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Dec 13
Steve Miller Band and Samantha Fish at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Dec 14
Steve Miller Band and Samantha Fish at The Sound (FL)
The Sound (FL) Clearwater, FL
Dec 16
Steve Miller Band and Samantha Fish at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Dec 17
Steve Miller Band and Samantha Fish at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jan 14
to
Jan 18
Island Exodus 14 at Jewel Paradise Cove Runaway Bay
Jewel Paradise Cove Runaway Bay Runaway Bay, St. Ann, Jamaica

For the most up-to-date information, follow Samantha Fish on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Samantha Fish's Zumic artist page.

