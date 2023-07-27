Samantha Fish Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Guitarist-singer-songwriter Samantha Fish has added 2023 tour dates. Billed as Shake'em On Down, the newly planned shows are set at North American venues in November and December. Joining the lineup will be Jesse Dayton, Jon Spencer, and Eric Johanson.

Currently on tour with headlining shows and festival performances, Samantha also has opening slots for Buddy Guy and Steve Miller Band in the coming months in addition to being part of the next installment of Eric Clapton's prestigious Crossroads Guitar Festival.

When do Samantha Fish 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Samantha Fish All Tour Dates and Tickets

