Set It Off Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Set It Off added 2024 tour dates, billed as The Deathless Tour.

New shows are planned at venues across North America in March and April. The opening acts for the new dates will be Crown The Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets. Previously, it was announced that Set It Off will do a German tour with I Prevail for shows in May.

When do Set It Off 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DEVIL. Citi cardmembers can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need a Citi card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Set It Off All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Set It Off Scientist on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Set It Off's Zumic artist page.