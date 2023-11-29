View all results for 'alt'
Set It Off Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and with I Prevail
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 29, 2023

Set It Off added 2024 tour dates, billed as The Deathless Tour.

New shows are planned at venues across North America in March and April. The opening acts for the new dates will be Crown The Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets. Previously, it was announced that Set It Off will do a German tour with I Prevail for shows in May.

When do Set It Off 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DEVIL. Citi cardmembers can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need a Citi card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Set It Off Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 23
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Set It Off All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 13
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Mar 16
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Mar 18
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Mar 19
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Mar 20
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Mar 22
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Mar 23
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Mar 24
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 26
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Mar 27
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at Water Street Music Hall
Water Street Music Hall Rochester, NY
Mar 28
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 30
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Mar 31
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Apr 1
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Apr 3
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Apr 5
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Apr 6
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Apr 7
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Apr 9
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 10
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Apr 12
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Apr 13
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Apr 14
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 16
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 18
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Apr 19
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Apr 22
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Apr 23
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr 25
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Apr 26
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Apr 27
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Apr 29
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Apr 30
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
May 10
I Prevail, Set It Off, and Kid Bookie at Velodrom
Velodrom Berlin, Germany
May 11
I Prevail, Set It Off, and Kid Bookie at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
May 13
I Prevail, Set It Off, and Kid Bookie at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
May 18
I Prevail, Set It Off, and Kid Bookie at Sporthalle Hamburg
Sporthalle Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 25
Slam Dunk Festival 2024 - South 2024 at Hatfield Park
Hatfield Park Hatfield, England, United Kingdom
May 26
Slam Dunk Festival – North 2024 at Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam Leeds, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Set It Off Scientist on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Set It Off's Zumic artist page.

1
311
artists
Set It Off
genres
Alt Rock Pop Punk Pop Rock
сomments
image for artist Set It Off
Set It Off
Mar
23
Set It Off, Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets
Irving Plaza New York, NY
