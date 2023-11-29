Set It Off Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Set It Off added 2024 tour dates, billed as The Deathless Tour.
New shows are planned at venues across North America in March and April. The opening acts for the new dates will be Crown The Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets. Previously, it was announced that Set It Off will do a German tour with I Prevail for shows in May.
When do Set It Off 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is DEVIL. Citi cardmembers can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need a Citi card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Set It Off Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Mar 23
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Set It Off All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 13
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Mar 16
The Masquerade
Atlanta, GA
Mar 18
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Mar 20
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Mar 22
Big Night Live
Boston, MA
Mar 23
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Mar 24
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Mar 26
Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore, MD
Mar 27
Water Street Music Hall
Rochester, NY
Mar 28
Phoenix Concert Theatre
Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 30
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Mar 31
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Apr 1
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Apr 3
The Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Apr 5
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Apr 6
The Truman
Kansas City, MO
Apr 7
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
Apr 9
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 10
Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Garden City, ID
Apr 13
Knitting Factory Spokane
Spokane, WA
Apr 14
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 16
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Apr 18
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Apr 19
Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside, CA
Apr 22
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Apr 23
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr 25
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Apr 27
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Apr 29
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Apr 30
The Bluestone
Columbus, OH
May 11
Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Düsseldorf, Germany
May 13
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
München, Germany
May 18
Sporthalle Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 25
Hatfield Park
Hatfield, England, United Kingdom
May 26
Temple Newsam
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow Set It Off Scientist on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Set It Off's Zumic artist page.