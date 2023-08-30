Slowdive Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, British rockers Slowdive added 2024 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in January and February at mid-sized venues across Europe and the UK. The band previously announced a North American tour that will follow the release of their upcoming album, Everything Is Alive, on September 1. Watch the new music video for the song "alife."

When do Slowdive 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale for the UK shows begin as early as September 6. An on-sale date for the Europe concerts will be announced at a later time. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Slowdive on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

