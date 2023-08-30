Slowdive Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, British rockers Slowdive added 2024 tour dates.
The newly planned concerts are set in January and February at mid-sized venues across Europe and the UK. The band previously announced a North American tour that will follow the release of their upcoming album, Everything Is Alive, on September 1. Watch the new music video for the song "alife."
When do Slowdive 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale for the UK shows begin as early as September 6. An on-sale date for the Europe concerts will be announced at a later time. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Sep 23
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 25
Citizens House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Sep 27
Webster Hall
New York, NY
Sep 28
Webster Hall
New York, NY
Sep 29
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 30
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Oct 3
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Oct 4
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Oct 6
Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Denver, CO
Oct 7
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 9
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Oct 10
The Showbox - SoDo
Seattle, WA
Oct 12
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Oct 14
The Bellwether
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 15
The Bellwether
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 16
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Oct 30
Queen Margaret's Union (QMU)
Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 31
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 1
SWX
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
Troxy
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Mandela Hall
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Nov 6
National Stadium
Dublin, Ireland
Nov 25
to
Nov 26
Club Ciudad De Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Dec 7
Asunción, Paraguay
Asuncion, Paraguay
Dec 9
to
Dec 10
Parque Metropolitano Simón Bolívar
Bogotá, Colombia
Jan 16
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jan 18
Live Music Hall
Köln, NRW, Germany
Jan 20
Große Freiheit 36
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jan 22
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
Jan 23
Münchenbryggeriet
Stockholms län, Sweden
Jan 25
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Jan 27
Progresja Music Zone
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jan 28
Divadlo Archa
Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jan 29
Muffathalle
München, Germany
Feb 16
Brighton Dome
Brighton, United Kingdom
Feb 17
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 18
HMV Institute Birmingham
West Midlands, England, United Kingdom
Feb 19
LCR UEA
Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Feb 21
O2 Academy Liverpool
Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Feb 22
NX Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Feb 23
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 24
Liquid Room
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 26
Cardiff University Students Union
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Feb 27
Manchester Academy
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow Slowdive on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
