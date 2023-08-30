View all results for 'alt'
Slowdive Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

45+ concerts in America and Europe; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 30, 2023

This week, British rockers Slowdive added 2024 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in January and February at mid-sized venues across Europe and the UK. The band previously announced a North American tour that will follow the release of their upcoming album, Everything Is Alive, on September 1. Watch the new music video for the song "alife."

When do Slowdive 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale for the UK shows begin as early as September 6. An on-sale date for the Europe concerts will be announced at a later time. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Slowdive All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 23
Slowdive at Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 25
Slowdive at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 27
Slowdive at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Sep 28
Slowdive at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Sep 29
Slowdive at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Sep 30
Slowdive at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 2
Slowdive at Mahall's
Mahall's Lakewood, OH
Oct 3
Slowdive at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 4
Slowdive at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Oct 6
Slowdive at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 7
Slowdive at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 9
Slowdive at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 10
Slowdive at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Oct 12
Slowdive at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Oct 14
Slowdive at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA
Oct 15
Slowdive at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA
Oct 16
Slowdive at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Oct 30
Slowdive at Queen Margaret's Union (QMU)
Queen Margaret's Union (QMU) Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 31
Slowdive at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 1
Slowdive at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
Slowdive at Troxy
Troxy London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Slowdive at Mandela Hall
Mandela Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Nov 6
Slowdive at National Stadium
National Stadium Dublin, Ireland
Nov 25
to
Nov 26
PRIMAVERA SOUND 2023 at Club Ciudad De Buenos Aires
Club Ciudad De Buenos Aires Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Dec 7
Primavera Sound Asunción 2023 at Asunción, Paraguay
Asunción, Paraguay Asuncion, Paraguay
Dec 9
to
Dec 10
PRIMAVERA SOUND BOGOTÁ 2023 at Parque Metropolitano Simón Bolívar
Parque Metropolitano Simón Bolívar Bogotá, Colombia
Jan 16
Slowdive at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jan 17
Slowdive at La Cigale
La Cigale Paris, France
Jan 18
Slowdive at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Jan 20
Slowdive at Große Freiheit 36
Große Freiheit 36 Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jan 21
Slowdive at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Jan 22
Slowdive at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Jan 23
Slowdive at Münchenbryggeriet
Münchenbryggeriet Stockholms län, Sweden
Jan 25
Slowdive at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Jan 27
Slowdive at Progresja Music Zone
Progresja Music Zone Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jan 28
Slowdive at Divadlo Archa
Divadlo Archa Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jan 29
Slowdive at Muffathalle
Muffathalle München, Germany
Feb 16
Slowdive at Brighton Dome
Brighton Dome Brighton, United Kingdom
Feb 17
Slowdive at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 18
Slowdive at HMV Institute Birmingham
HMV Institute Birmingham West Midlands, England, United Kingdom
Feb 19
Slowdive at LCR UEA
LCR UEA Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Feb 21
Slowdive at O2 Academy Liverpool
O2 Academy Liverpool Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Feb 22
Slowdive at NX Newcastle
NX Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Feb 23
Slowdive at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 24
Slowdive at Liquid Room
Liquid Room Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 26
Slowdive at Cardiff University Students Union
Cardiff University Students Union Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Feb 27
Slowdive at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Slowdive on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Slowdive's Zumic artist page.

