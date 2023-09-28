View all results for 'alt'
Subtronics Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Tesseract' arena shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 28, 2023

Subtronics — the electronic producer and DJ — has added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Tesseract, new shows are planned at large-scale arenas across North America in February and March. Opening acts on select dates will be Wooli, Hedex, SuperAve, Automhate, Skellytn, Distinct Motive, Jon Casey, and / or Saka. Subtronics returns to touring next month with headlining sets and festival performances.

Subtronics All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 27
Subtronics, Dr. Fresch, UBUR, and Phiso at Mardi Gras World
Mardi Gras World New Orleans, LA
Oct 28
Subtronics at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Nov 4
Subtronics at Hampton Coliseum
Hampton Coliseum Hampton, VA
Nov 5
Subtronics, Mersiv, Imanu, Tape B, and Austeria at Hampton Coliseum
Hampton Coliseum Hampton, VA
Nov 10
to
Nov 12
EDC Orlando 2023 at Tinker Field
Tinker Field Orlando, FL
Nov 18
Subtronics at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC Chicago, IL
Nov 22
to
Nov 25
Give Thanks: Nov 22 Subtronics, Wooli - Nov 25 Porter Robinson at Cow Palace
Cow Palace Daly City, CA
Nov 24
Subtronics at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Nov 25
Subtronics at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Nov 30
Subtronics at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 1
Subtronics at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 2
Subtronics at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Dec 29
HiJinx: Subtronics, Skrillex, Liquid Stranger, Porter Robinson, and RL Grime at Pennsylvania Convention Center
Pennsylvania Convention Center Philadelphia, PA
Dec 30
to
Dec 31
Decadence NYE at Colorado Convention Center
Colorado Convention Center Denver, CO
Feb 16
Subtronics, Wooli, Hedex, Jon Casey, Distinct Motive, and Skellytn at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Feb 17
Subtronics, Wooli, Hedex, Jon Casey, Distinct Motive, and Skellytn at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Feb 18
Subtronics, Hedex, Jon Casey, Distinct Motive, and Skellytn at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Feb 21
Subtronics, Wooli, Hedex, Jon Casey, Distinct Motive, and Skellytn at Cable Dahmer Arena
Cable Dahmer Arena Independence, MO
Feb 22
Subtronics, Wooli, Hedex, Saka, Jon Casey, and Skellytn at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Feb 23
Subtronics, Wooli, Hedex, Saka, Jon Casey, and Skellytn at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Feb 24
Subtronics, Wooli, Hedex, Saka, Jon Casey, and Skellytn at MegaCorp Pavilion
MegaCorp Pavilion Newport, KY
Feb 25
Subtronics, Wooli, Hedex, Saka, Jon Casey, and Skellytn at MegaCorp Pavilion
MegaCorp Pavilion Newport, KY
Feb 28
Subtronics, Wooli, Hedex, Saka, Jon Casey, and Skellytn at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 29
Subtronics, Wooli, Hedex, Saka, Jon Casey, and Skellytn at Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY
Mar 2
Subtronics, Wooli, Hedex, Saka, Jon Casey, and Skellytn at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Mar 3
Subtronics, Wooli, Hedex, Saka, Jon Casey, and Skellytn at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Mar 7
Subtronics, Wooli, Hedex, SuperAve, Automhate, and Skellytn at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Mar 8
Subtronics, Wooli, Hedex, SuperAve, Automhate, and Skellytn at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Mar 9
Subtronics, Wooli, Hedex, SuperAve, Automhate, and Skellytn at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
When do Subtronics 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Subtronics on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Subtronics Zumic artist page.

Mar
1
Subtronics, Wooli, Saka, Jon Casey, and Skellytn
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
