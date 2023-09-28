Subtronics Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Subtronics — the electronic producer and DJ — has added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Tesseract, new shows are planned at large-scale arenas across North America in February and March. Opening acts on select dates will be Wooli, Hedex, SuperAve, Automhate, Skellytn, Distinct Motive, Jon Casey, and / or Saka. Subtronics returns to touring next month with headlining sets and festival performances.

When do Subtronics 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Subtronics on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

