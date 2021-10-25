Swedish House Mafia Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After a nine-year break, Swedish House Mafia have announced their return with 2022 tour dates. The concerts will be in conjunction with their upcoming album, Paradise Again.
The newly announced shows, featuring DJ's Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso, will begin in North America, making stops at large-scale venues from July into September. The trio will then head to Europe for performances from late September into November. The group also have a pair of festival appearances scheduled for this December and August.
In related news, Swedish House Mafia teamed up with The Weeknd to release a new song and music video: "Moth To A Flame." The album is expected to be released in April.
When do Swedish House Mafia 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales for VIP packages and album preorders begins October 27. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Swedish House Mafia Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 3
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
Swedish House Mafia All Tour Dates and Tickets
Dec 4
to
Dec 5
Fort Lauderdale Beach Park
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jul 29
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
Miami, FL
Aug 3
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 5
to
Aug 7
Parc Jean-Drapeau
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 5
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Aug 10
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 11
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Aug 13
United Center
Chicago, IL
Aug 17
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, MI
Aug 19
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Aug 25
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Aug 26
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Aug 27
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Aug 30
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 2
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 4
Pechanga Arena - San Diego
San Diego, CA
Sep 13
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 14
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Sep 16
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
Sep 29
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 30
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 2
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 6
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Oct 8
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 10
AccorHotels Arena
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 14
IFEMA Feria de Madrid
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Oct 15
Altice Arena - Sala Tejo
Lisboa, Portugal
Oct 18
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 19
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
Oct 21
Tauron Arena Krakow
Kraków, małopolskie, Poland
Oct 22
O2 Arena - Prague
Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Oct 25
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
Oct 27
Olympiahalle
München, BY, Germany
Oct 29
Sportpaleis
Antwerpen, Belgium
Oct 31
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 3
Wiener Stadthalle
Wien, Austria
Nov 5
Festhalle
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Nov 6
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
Nov 9
Royal Arena
København, Denmark
Nov 11
Telenor Arena
Fornebu, Akershus, Norway
Nov 13
Uros Live Arena
Tampere, Finland
We recommend following Swedish House Mafia on their social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out the Swedish House Mafia Zumic artist page.