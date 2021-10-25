Swedish House Mafia Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After a nine-year break, Swedish House Mafia have announced their return with 2022 tour dates. The concerts will be in conjunction with their upcoming album, Paradise Again.

The newly announced shows, featuring DJ's Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso, will begin in North America, making stops at large-scale venues from July into September. The trio will then head to Europe for performances from late September into November. The group also have a pair of festival appearances scheduled for this December and August.

In related news, Swedish House Mafia teamed up with The Weeknd to release a new song and music video: "Moth To A Flame." The album is expected to be released in April.

When do Swedish House Mafia 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales for VIP packages and album preorders begins October 27. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Swedish House Mafia All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Swedish House Mafia on their social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

