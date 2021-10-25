View all results for 'alt'
Swedish House Mafia Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New music, plus American + European tours
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 25, 2021

After a nine-year break, Swedish House Mafia have announced their return with 2022 tour dates. The concerts will be in conjunction with their upcoming album, Paradise Again.

The newly announced shows, featuring DJ's Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso, will begin in North America, making stops at large-scale venues from July into September. The trio will then head to Europe for performances from late September into November. The group also have a pair of festival appearances scheduled for this December and August.

In related news, Swedish House Mafia teamed up with The Weeknd to release a new song and music video: "Moth To A Flame." The album is expected to be released in April.

When do Swedish House Mafia 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales for VIP packages and album preorders begins October 27. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Swedish House Mafia All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 4
to
Dec 5
Audacy Beach Festival
Audacy Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park
Fort Lauderdale Beach Park Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jul 29
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL
Jul 31
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Aug 3
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 5
to
Aug 7
îLESONIQ Music Festival
îLESONIQ Music Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 5
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Aug 9
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Aug 10
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Aug 11
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Aug 13
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Aug 17
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Aug 19
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Aug 21
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 25
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Aug 26
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Aug 27
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Aug 30
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Sep 2
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Sep 4
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Sep 13
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 14
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Sep 16
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 29
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 30
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 2
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 6
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Oct 8
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 10
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at AccorHotels Arena
AccorHotels Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 14
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Oct 15
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Altice Arena - Sala Tejo
Altice Arena - Sala Tejo Lisboa, Portugal
Oct 18
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 19
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Oct 21
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, małopolskie, Poland
Oct 22
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Oct 25
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Oct 27
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, BY, Germany
Oct 29
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Oct 31
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 3
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Nov 5
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Nov 6
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Nov 9
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Nov 11
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Telenor Arena
Telenor Arena Fornebu, Akershus, Norway
Nov 13
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia at Uros Live Arena
Uros Live Arena Tampere, Finland

We recommend following Swedish House Mafia on their social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Swedish House Mafia Zumic artist page.

artists
Swedish House Mafia
genres
Electro House House Progressive House
