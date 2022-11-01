Taylor Swift Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Following the release of her album Midnights a couple of weeks ago, Taylor Swift has announced a massive 2023 stadium tour across the USA.

Billed as the Eras Tour, these shows will be "a journey through the musical eras of [Taylor's] career," according to a post on the singer-songwriter's social media. This is Taylor's first extensive headlining tour since 2018. Twenty-seven concerts have been announced so far at large-scale stadiums across America from March into August, with dates in other countries set to be added later. Check back here when that information becomes available.

There are two opening acts per show, so be prepared to get there early and stay late. Those openers on select dates will be HAIM, Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadoobee, girl in red, MUNA, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and / or OWENN. Full details below.

When do Taylor Swift 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18, 2022.

Presale registration is open for TaylorSwiftTix Presale and will close on November 9. Presales for TaylorSwiftTix and Capital One cardholders begin November 15. Keep in mind, each date is different and subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Taylor Swift All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Taylor Swift on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Midnights is Swift's first new album since 2020 when she released Evermore and Folklore — although in 2021 she released re-recorded / updated "Taylor's versions" of Fearless and Red due to a business dispute about the sale of the original master recordings. Midnights has been a major success, setting new records for streaming and currently dominating the pop charts.

