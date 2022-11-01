View all results for 'alt'
Taylor Swift Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Eras Tour' hits American stadiums
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 1, 2022

Following the release of her album Midnights a couple of weeks ago, Taylor Swift has announced a massive 2023 stadium tour across the USA.

Billed as the Eras Tour, these shows will be "a journey through the musical eras of [Taylor's] career," according to a post on the singer-songwriter's social media. This is Taylor's first extensive headlining tour since 2018. Twenty-seven concerts have been announced so far at large-scale stadiums across America from March into August, with dates in other countries set to be added later. Check back here when that information becomes available.

There are two opening acts per show, so be prepared to get there early and stay late. Those openers on select dates will be HAIM, Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadoobee, girl in red, MUNA, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and / or OWENN. Full details below.

When do Taylor Swift 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18, 2022.

Presale registration is open for TaylorSwiftTix Presale and will close on November 9. Presales for TaylorSwiftTix and Capital One cardholders begin November 15. Keep in mind, each date is different and subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Taylor Swift Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 26
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and GAYLE
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and GAYLE at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
May 27
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and Gracie Abrams
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and Gracie Abrams at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Taylor Swift All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 18
Taylor Swift, Paramore, and GAYLE
Taylor Swift, Paramore, and GAYLE at State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
Mar 25
Taylor Swift, beabadoobee, and GAYLE
Taylor Swift, beabadoobee, and GAYLE at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Apr 1
Taylor Swift, GAYLE, and Gracie Abrams
Taylor Swift, GAYLE, and Gracie Abrams at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Lubbock, TX
Apr 2
Taylor Swift, GAYLE, and Gracie Abrams
Taylor Swift, GAYLE, and Gracie Abrams at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Lubbock, TX
Apr 15
Taylor Swift, GAYLE, and Gracie Abrams
Taylor Swift, GAYLE, and Gracie Abrams at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Apr 22
Taylor Swift, GAYLE, and Gracie Abrams
Taylor Swift, GAYLE, and Gracie Abrams at NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
Apr 28
Taylor Swift, GAYLE, and Gracie Abrams
Taylor Swift, GAYLE, and Gracie Abrams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
Apr 29
Taylor Swift, GAYLE, and Gracie Abrams
Taylor Swift, GAYLE, and Gracie Abrams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
May 6
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and GAYLE
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and GAYLE at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
May 12
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and GAYLE
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and GAYLE at Lincoln Financial Field
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
May 13
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and GAYLE
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and GAYLE at Lincoln Financial Field
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
May 19
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and GAYLE
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and GAYLE at Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
May 20
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and GAYLE
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and GAYLE at Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
May 26
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and GAYLE
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and GAYLE at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
May 27
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and Gracie Abrams
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and Gracie Abrams at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Jun 2
Taylor Swift, girl in red, and Owenn
Taylor Swift, girl in red, and Owenn at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Jun 3
Taylor Swift, girl in red, and Owenn
Taylor Swift, girl in red, and Owenn at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Jun 10
Taylor Swift, girl in red, and Owenn
Taylor Swift, girl in red, and Owenn at Ford Field
Ford Field Detroit, MI
Jun 17
Taylor Swift, girl in red, and Owenn
Taylor Swift, girl in red, and Owenn at Acrisure Stadium
Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 24
Taylor Swift, girl in red, and Owenn
Taylor Swift, girl in red, and Owenn at U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
Jul 1
Taylor Swift, MUNA, and Gracie Abrams
Taylor Swift, MUNA, and Gracie Abrams at Paycor Stadium
Paycor Stadium Cincinnati, OH
Jul 8
Taylor Swift, MUNA, and Gracie Abrams
Taylor Swift, MUNA, and Gracie Abrams at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO
Jul 15
Taylor Swift, MUNA, and Gracie Abrams
Taylor Swift, MUNA, and Gracie Abrams at Empower Field At Mile High
Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO
Jul 22
Taylor Swift, HAIM, and Gracie Abrams
Taylor Swift, HAIM, and Gracie Abrams at Lumen Field
Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Jul 29
Taylor Swift, HAIM, and Gracie Abrams
Taylor Swift, HAIM, and Gracie Abrams at Levi's Stadium
Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA
Aug 4
Taylor Swift, HAIM, and Owenn
Taylor Swift, HAIM, and Owenn at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Aug 5
Taylor Swift, HAIM, and Gayle
Taylor Swift, HAIM, and Gayle at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Taylor Swift on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Midnights is Swift's first new album since 2020 when she released Evermore and Folklore — although in 2021 she released re-recorded / updated "Taylor's versions" of Fearless and Red due to a business dispute about the sale of the original master recordings. Midnights has been a major success, setting new records for streaming and currently dominating the pop charts.

For more, check out Taylor Swift's Zumic artist page.

May
26
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and GAYLE
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
May
27
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and Gracie Abrams
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
