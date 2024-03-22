The Antlers & Okkervil River Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, The Antlers and Okkervil River announced 2024 tour dates. Sixteen new shows are planned at mid-sized North American music venues in May and June.

Billed as An Intimate Evening with The Antlers and Okkervil River, more detail was shared on the Antlers' social media: "We'll each be playing intimate solo-ish sets, joined by a couple musical friends as we traverse songs from across our sprawling catalogs and try out some new works-in-progress.We'll each play a set of our own, followed by a combined / collaborative set to close out the evenings."

The Antlers All Tour Dates and Tickets

