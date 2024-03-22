View all results for 'alt'
The Antlers & Okkervil River Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Co-headlining tour across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 22, 2024

This week, The Antlers and Okkervil River announced 2024 tour dates. Sixteen new shows are planned at mid-sized North American music venues in May and June.

Billed as An Intimate Evening with The Antlers and Okkervil River, more detail was shared on the Antlers' social media: "We'll each be playing intimate solo-ish sets, joined by a couple musical friends as we traverse songs from across our sprawling catalogs and try out some new works-in-progress.We'll each play a set of our own, followed by a combined / collaborative set to close out the evenings."

May 29
The Antlers and Okkervil River at Somerville Theatre
Somerville Theatre Somerville, MA
May 30
The Antlers and Okkervil River at Space Gallery
Space Gallery Portland, ME
May 31
The Antlers and Okkervil River at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Jun 1
The Antlers and Okkervil River at Levon Helm Studios
Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY
Jun 3
The Antlers and Okkervil River at The Great Hall
The Great Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 4
The Antlers and Okkervil River at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Jun 5
The Antlers and Okkervil River at Old Town School Of Folk Music
Old Town School Of Folk Music Chicago, IL
Jun 7
The Antlers and Okkervil River at The Ardmore Music Hall
The Ardmore Music Hall Ardmore, PA
Jun 8
The Antlers and Okkervil River at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Jun 21
The Antlers and Okkervil River at Tractor Tavern
Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA
Jun 22
The Antlers and Okkervil River at Mississippi Studios
Mississippi Studios Portland, OR
Jun 24
The Antlers and Okkervil River at The Chapel
The Chapel San Francisco, CA
Jun 25
The Antlers and Okkervil River at The Chapel
The Chapel San Francisco, CA
Jun 26
The Antlers and Okkervil River at The Sanctuary at Pico-Union Project
The Sanctuary at Pico-Union Project Los Angeles, CA
Jun 27
The Antlers and Okkervil River at Pico Union Project
Pico Union Project Los Angeles, CA
When do The Antlers and Okkervil River 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Antlers and Okkervil River on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Antlers and Okkervil River Zumic artist pages.

