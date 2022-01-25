The Decemberists Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After an extended break out of the spotlight, The Decemberists have announced 2022 tour dates. The pandemic has been an especially slow time for the band, as they haven't released any new music since 2018 and their most notable shows were only available as online live streams from Portland during April of last year to celebrate 20 years as a band.

Billed as Arise From The Bunkers, 16 newly announced shows are set for August. According to a post on The Decemberists' social media, "We’ll be applying our rusty fingers, feet, and vocal cords to songs from all across the width and breadth of our catalogue — and, should the muses oblige, we might try a few new ones out as well." The opening act on tour will be Irish folk musician Brigid Mae Power.

When do The Decemberists 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 28. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin January 26. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your folk on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Decemberists All Tour Dates and Tickets

