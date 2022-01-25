View all results for 'alt'
The Decemberists Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Folk rock across North America with Brigid Mae Power
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 25, 2022

After an extended break out of the spotlight, The Decemberists have announced 2022 tour dates. The pandemic has been an especially slow time for the band, as they haven't released any new music since 2018 and their most notable shows were only available as online live streams from Portland during April of last year to celebrate 20 years as a band.

Billed as Arise From The Bunkers, 16 newly announced shows are set for August. According to a post on The Decemberists' social media, "We’ll be applying our rusty fingers, feet, and vocal cords to songs from all across the width and breadth of our catalogue — and, should the muses oblige, we might try a few new ones out as well." The opening act on tour will be Irish folk musician Brigid Mae Power.

When do The Decemberists 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 28. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin January 26. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your folk on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Decemberists Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 3
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 4
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Aug 6
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Aug 9
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Aug 12
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Aug 13
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power at GrindersKC
GrindersKC Kansas City, MO
Aug 15
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power at Surly Brewing Co.
Surly Brewing Co. Minneapolis, MN
Aug 16
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Aug 19
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 20
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards LaFayette, NY
Aug 21
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Aug 23
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power at Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY
Aug 24
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Aug 25
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 27
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Aug 28
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power
The Decemberists and Brigid Mae Power at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

We recommend following The Decemberists on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

At this time, these are the only scheduled concerts The Decemberists have planned for this year. For more, check out The Decemberists Zumic artist page.

