The Infamous Stringdusters Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, The Infamous Stringdusters added 2024 tour dates to their calendar.

Four new April shows are planned in North Carolina, Washington DC, Virginia, and New Orleans. The progressive bluegrass band get back on the road later this month with previously announced concerts starting on the West Coast.

The Infamous Stringdusters All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Infamous Stringdusters 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SPRINGSTRING. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Infamous Stringdusters on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

