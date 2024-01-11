View all results for 'alt'
The Infamous Stringdusters Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dustin' strings across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 11, 2024

This week, The Infamous Stringdusters added 2024 tour dates to their calendar.

Four new April shows are planned in North Carolina, Washington DC, Virginia, and New Orleans. The progressive bluegrass band get back on the road later this month with previously announced concerts starting on the West Coast.

The Infamous Stringdusters All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 23
The Infamous Stringdusters at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Jan 24
The Infamous Stringdusters at Sheridan Opera House
Sheridan Opera House Telluride, CO
Jan 25
The Infamous Stringdusters at Sheridan Opera House
Sheridan Opera House Telluride, CO
Jan 26
The Infamous Stringdusters at Crested Butte Center for the Arts
Crested Butte Center for the Arts Crested Butte, CO
Jan 27
The Infamous Stringdusters, Lindsay Lou, and Clay Street Unit at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Jan 28
The Infamous Stringdusters at Mesa Theater & Club
Mesa Theater & Club Grand Junction, CO
Jan 30
The Infamous Stringdusters at Jackson Hole Center For The Arts
Jackson Hole Center For The Arts Jackson, WY
Jan 31
The Infamous Stringdusters and Mipso at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Feb 1
The Infamous Stringdusters and Mipso at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Feb 2
The Infamous Stringdusters at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Feb 3
The Infamous Stringdusters at Wilma Theatre
Wilma Theatre Missoula, MT
Mar 1
to
Mar 3
WinterWonderGrass at Upper Knoll Lot 1
Upper Knoll Lot 1 Steamboat Springs, CO
Mar 14
The Infamous Stringdusters at Stoughton Opera House
Stoughton Opera House Stoughton, WI
Mar 15
The Infamous Stringdusters at Park West
Park West Chicago, IL
Mar 16
The Infamous Stringdusters at Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts
Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts Sheboygan, WI
Apr 4
The Infamous Stringdusters at Sweetwater Music Hall
Sweetwater Music Hall Mill Valley, CA
Apr 5
to
Apr 7
WinterWonderGrass Tahoe at Palisades Tahoe
Palisades Tahoe Olympic Valley, CA
Apr 5
The Infamous Stringdusters at Sweetwater Music Hall
Sweetwater Music Hall Mill Valley, CA
Apr 18
The Infamous Stringdusters at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Apr 19
The Infamous Stringdusters at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Apr 20
The Infamous Stringdusters at The Broadberry
The Broadberry Richmond, VA
Apr 25
Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, and Kitchen Dwellers at Rooftop at The Eastern - GA
Rooftop at The Eastern - GA Atlanta, GA
Apr 26
Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, and Kitchen Dwellers at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 27
The Infamous Stringdusters at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 31
to
Jun 2
Hoxeyville Music Festival at Hoxeyville Festival Grounds
Hoxeyville Festival Grounds Wellston, MI
Jun 1
to
Jun 2
Railbird Music Festival at The Red Mile
The Red Mile Lexington, KY
Jun 13
to
Jun 15
Weiser River Music Festival at Burlap n Buds Flower Farm
Burlap n Buds Flower Farm Weiser, ID
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Telluride Bluegrass Festival 2024 at Telluride Town Park
Telluride Town Park Telluride, CO
Sep 12
to
Sep 15
Bender Jamboree at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 17
to
Oct 19
Outer Banks Bluegrass Festival at Bluegrass Island Trading Company
Bluegrass Island Trading Company Manteo, NC
When do The Infamous Stringdusters 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SPRINGSTRING. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Infamous Stringdusters on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Infamous Stringdusters Zumic artist page.

