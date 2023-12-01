View all results for 'alt'
The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Give Up' and 'Transatlanticism' 20th anniversary tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 1, 2023

The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie have added another leg of 2024 co-headlining tour dates.

The new concerts are planned in April and May at venues across North America. The opening act will be indie rockers Slow Pulp. For these shows, The Postal Service will perform their album Give Up and Death Cab For Cutie will play Transatlanticism. Both albums were released in 2003.

When do The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin December 6. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Postal Service All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 23
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Slow Pulp at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Apr 24
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Slow Pulp at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Apr 26
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Slow Pulp at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Apr 27
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Slow Pulp at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Apr 29
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Slow Pulp at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Apr 30
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Slow Pulp at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
May 2
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Slow Pulp at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
May 3
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Slow Pulp at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
May 4
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Slow Pulp at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
May 6
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Slow Pulp at Miller High Life Theatre
Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI
May 7
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Slow Pulp at Chaifetz Arena
Chaifetz Arena Saint Louis, MO
May 9
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Slow Pulp at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
May 11
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Slow Pulp at Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT Utah, United States
May 12
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Slow Pulp at Idaho Central Arena
Idaho Central Arena Boise, ID
May 14
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Slow Pulp at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 15
The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Slow Pulp at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie Zumic artist pages.

