The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie have added another leg of 2024 co-headlining tour dates.

The new concerts are planned in April and May at venues across North America. The opening act will be indie rockers Slow Pulp. For these shows, The Postal Service will perform their album Give Up and Death Cab For Cutie will play Transatlanticism. Both albums were released in 2003.

When do The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin December 6. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

