The Who Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Legendary rockers The Who have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as The Who Hits Back!

Three new June concerts are planned in Europe, making stops in Spain, Germany, and France. Previously, The Who shared news they will perform at next year's Rock Legends Cruise X in Florida.

When do The Who 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 14.

Presales for fan club members begin December 12. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Who All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Who on social media and signing up for their fan club, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out The Who's Zumic artist page.