The Who Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30 performances for rock legends
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 7, 2022

58 years after forming as a band, The Who are still bringing high-energy rock to adoring crowds. This week, the English rockers announced their first run of 2022 tour dates, billed as The Who Hits Back!

The newly announced North American shows are divided into two legs, April into May and October into November. The Who plan to blast eardrums at large-scale venues from coast to coast, including a two-night run in Las Vegas to wrap up the tour. At this time, no opening act has been announced. Previously, The Who shared news they will perform at this year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in April and Roger Daltry has a solo tour scheduled in the UK from June into July.

When do The Who 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders. The Who fan club member, VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

The Who Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 26
The Who
The Who at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 7
The Who
The Who at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY

The Who All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 22
The Who
The Who at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Apr 24
The Who
The Who at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Apr 27
The Who
The Who at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Apr 29
to
May 8
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
May 3
The Who
The Who at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
May 5
The Who
The Who at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
May 8
The Who
The Who at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
May 10
The Who
The Who at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
May 13
The Who
The Who at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
May 15
The Who
The Who at TQL Stadium
TQL Stadium Cincinnati, OH
May 18
The Who
The Who at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
May 20
The Who
The Who at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
May 23
The Who
The Who at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
May 26
The Who
The Who at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
May 28
The Who
The Who at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Oct 2
The Who
The Who at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Oct 4
The Who
The Who at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Oct 7
The Who
The Who at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Oct 9
The Who
The Who at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Oct 12
The Who
The Who at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 14
The Who
The Who at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Oct 17
The Who
The Who at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Oct 20
The Who
The Who at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 22
The Who
The Who at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Oct 26
The Who
The Who at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Oct 28
The Who
The Who at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Nov 1
The Who
The Who at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Nov 4
The Who
The Who at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Nov 5
The Who
The Who at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following The Who on social media and signing up for their fan club, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out The Who's Zumic artist page.

Pete Townshend Roger Daltrey The Who
Classic Rock Hard Rock Rock
Roger Daltrey
Roger Daltrey
The Who
The Who
May
26
The Who
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct
7
The Who
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
