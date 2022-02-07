The Who Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

58 years after forming as a band, The Who are still bringing high-energy rock to adoring crowds. This week, the English rockers announced their first run of 2022 tour dates, billed as The Who Hits Back!

The newly announced North American shows are divided into two legs, April into May and October into November. The Who plan to blast eardrums at large-scale venues from coast to coast, including a two-night run in Las Vegas to wrap up the tour. At this time, no opening act has been announced. Previously, The Who shared news they will perform at this year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in April and Roger Daltry has a solo tour scheduled in the UK from June into July.

When do The Who 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 11. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders. The Who fan club member, VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

The Who All Tour Dates and Tickets

