Roger Daltrey Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Who's Roger Daltrey announced 2024 tour dates.

Nine new June shows are planned at venues in Virginia, Ontario, New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois. Opening acts on select dates will be KT Tunstall and / or Dan Bern. As shared on Roger's social media, the shows will feature "a mostly acoustic set of Who gems, rarities, solo nuggets and other surprises with an intimate rock-based band and setting as well as answering questions from the audience."

Roger will be backed by Simon Townshend (Guitar and backing vocals), Billy Nicholls (Mandolin and backing vocals), Jody Linscott (Percussion), Doug Boyle (Guitar), John Hogg (Bass and backing vocals), Katie Jacoby (Violin and backing vocals), Steve Weston (Harmonica), Geraint Watkins (Keyboards and accordion), and Scott Devours (Drums). Simon is the younger brother of The Who's Pete Townshend.

When do Roger Daltrey 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for American Express cardmembers begin March 20. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Roger Daltrey All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Roger Daltrey on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

