They Might Be Giants Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Alternative rockers They Might Be Giants added 2024 tour dates to their schedule, billed as The Big Tour.

Fifteen new shows are scheduled during May and June in the USA. The band will play multiple nights in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, and Wisconsin. They Might Be Giants previously announced tour dates overseas in Australia, the UK, and Ireland.

When do They Might Be Giants 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

They Might Be Giants All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow They Might Be Giants on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out They Might Be Giants' Zumic artist page.