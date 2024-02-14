View all results for 'alt'
They Might Be Giants Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'The Big Tour' getting bigger
by Francesco Marano

Published February 14, 2024

Alternative rockers They Might Be Giants added 2024 tour dates to their schedule, billed as The Big Tour.

Fifteen new shows are scheduled during May and June in the USA. The band will play multiple nights in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, and Wisconsin. They Might Be Giants previously announced tour dates overseas in Australia, the UK, and Ireland.

When do They Might Be Giants 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

They Might Be Giants All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 9
They Might Be Giants at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Mr. Smalls Theatre Millvale, PA
May 10
They Might Be Giants at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Mr. Smalls Theatre Millvale, PA
May 11
They Might Be Giants at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Mr. Smalls Theatre Millvale, PA
May 14
They Might Be Giants at Madison Theater
Madison Theater Covington, KY
May 15
They Might Be Giants at Madison Theater
Madison Theater Covington, KY
May 17
They Might Be Giants at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
May 18
They Might Be Giants at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Jun 14
They Might Be Giants at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jun 15
They Might Be Giants at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jun 16
They Might Be Giants at Fitzgerald Theater
Fitzgerald Theater Saint Paul, MN
Jun 18
They Might Be Giants at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Jun 19
They Might Be Giants at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Jun 21
They Might Be Giants at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Jun 22
They Might Be Giants at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Jun 23
They Might Be Giants at Barrymore Theatre
Barrymore Theatre Madison, WI
Oct 2
They Might Be Giants at The Gov
The Gov Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Oct 4
They Might Be Giants at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
Oct 5
They Might Be Giants at City Recital Hall
City Recital Hall Sydney, NSW, Australia
Oct 7
They Might Be Giants at The Tivoli
The Tivoli Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Oct 8
They Might Be Giants at The Tivoli
The Tivoli Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Oct 10
They Might Be Giants at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Oct 11
They Might Be Giants at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Oct 13
They Might Be Giants at Astor Theatre
Astor Theatre Mount Lawley, WA, Australia
Nov 1
They Might Be Giants at O2 Guildhall Southampton
O2 Guildhall Southampton Southampton, United Kingdom
Nov 2
They Might Be Giants at Cambridge Junction
Cambridge Junction Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
They Might Be Giants at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
They Might Be Giants at The Galvanizers Yard
The Galvanizers Yard Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 6
They Might Be Giants at Boiler Shop
Boiler Shop Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Nov 8
They Might Be Giants at Mandela Hall
Mandela Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Nov 9
They Might Be Giants at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Nov 12
They Might Be Giants at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 13
They Might Be Giants at Leeds Beckett Student Union
Leeds Beckett Student Union Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Nov 15
They Might Be Giants at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Nov 16
They Might Be Giants at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
They Might Be Giants at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow They Might Be Giants on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out They Might Be Giants' Zumic artist page.

