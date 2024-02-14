They Might Be Giants Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Alternative rockers They Might Be Giants added 2024 tour dates to their schedule, billed as The Big Tour.
Fifteen new shows are scheduled during May and June in the USA. The band will play multiple nights in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, and Wisconsin. They Might Be Giants previously announced tour dates overseas in Australia, the UK, and Ireland.
When do They Might Be Giants 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
They Might Be Giants All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 9
Mr. Smalls Theatre
Millvale, PA
May 10
Mr. Smalls Theatre
Millvale, PA
May 11
Mr. Smalls Theatre
Millvale, PA
May 14
Madison Theater
Covington, KY
May 15
Madison Theater
Covington, KY
May 17
Majestic Theatre
Detroit, MI
May 18
Majestic Theatre
Detroit, MI
Jun 14
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Jun 15
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Jun 16
Fitzgerald Theater
Saint Paul, MN
Jun 18
The Vic Theatre
Chicago, IL
Jun 19
The Vic Theatre
Chicago, IL
Jun 21
Pabst Theater
Milwaukee, WI
Jun 22
Pabst Theater
Milwaukee, WI
Jun 23
Barrymore Theatre
Madison, WI
Oct 2
The Gov
Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Oct 4
Enmore Theatre
Newtown, NSW, Australia
Oct 5
City Recital Hall
Sydney, NSW, Australia
Oct 7
The Tivoli
Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Oct 8
The Tivoli
Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Oct 10
Forum Melbourne
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Oct 11
Forum Melbourne
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Oct 13
Astor Theatre
Mount Lawley, WA, Australia
Nov 1
O2 Guildhall Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Nov 2
Cambridge Junction
Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
The Galvanizers Yard
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 6
Boiler Shop
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Nov 8
Mandela Hall
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Nov 9
Vicar Street
Dublin, Ireland
Nov 12
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 13
Leeds Beckett Student Union
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Nov 15
Rock City
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Nov 16
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow They Might Be Giants on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out They Might Be Giants' Zumic artist page.