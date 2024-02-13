Tori Kelly Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer Tori Kelly announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Purple Skies.

Twelve new headlining shows are planned at venues across the USA and Canada. The locations include California, Idaho, Washington, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Wisconsin, Michigan, Kentucky, Iowa, and Missouri. Additionally, Tori Kelly plans to release a new album on April 5 titled TORI. Listen to the new song, "High Water."

When do Tori Kelly 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is purple. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

