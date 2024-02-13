View all results for 'alt'
Tori Kelly Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

12 shows and new album details
Published February 13, 2024

Singer Tori Kelly announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Purple Skies.

Twelve new headlining shows are planned at venues across the USA and Canada. The locations include California, Idaho, Washington, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Wisconsin, Michigan, Kentucky, Iowa, and Missouri. Additionally, Tori Kelly plans to release a new album on April 5 titled TORI. Listen to the new song, "High Water."

When do Tori Kelly 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is purple. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tori Kelly All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 12
Tori Kelly at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, CA
Apr 13
Tori Kelly at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Apr 16
Tori Kelly at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Apr 17
Tori Kelly at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Apr 21
Tori Kelly at MacEwan Hall
MacEwan Hall Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 22
Tori Kelly at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 24
Tori Kelly at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Apr 26
Tori Kelly at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Apr 27
Tori Kelly at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 30
Tori Kelly at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
May 2
Tori Kelly at Hoyt Sherman Place
Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines, IA
May 3
Tori Kelly at The Midland Theatre - MO
The Midland Theatre - MO Kansas City, MO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tori Kelly on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Tori Kelly's Zumic artist page.

