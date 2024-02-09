View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headlining shows with impressive openers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 9, 2024

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue added 2024 summer tour dates to their schedule. Warming up the stages will be impressive opening acts on select dates including rapper Big Boi (known for his solo career and game-changing work in Outkast) or singer-songwriter-keyboardist Neal Francis.

Seven new June and September shows were announced this week at venues in North America. Trombone Shorty returns to touring next week with previously scheduled headlining shows in Canada and later this year will be touring the USA with another impressive group, brass band The Soul Rebels, opening.

Trombone Shorty Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 24
Trombone Shorty and The Soul Rebels at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb 25
Trombone Shorty and The Soul Rebels at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Mar 7
Love Rocks NYC at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 13
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Big Boi at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 16
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Neal Francis at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Trombone Shorty All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 16
Trombone Shorty at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 17
Trombone Shorty at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 18
Trombone Shorty at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Feb 19
Trombone Shorty at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Feb 20
Trombone Shorty at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Feb 22
Trombone Shorty at The Historic Theater at The Music Hall
The Historic Theater at The Music Hall Portsmouth, NH
Feb 23
Trombone Shorty and The Soul Rebels at The Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center
The Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center Kingston, NY
Feb 24
Trombone Shorty and The Soul Rebels at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb 25
Trombone Shorty and The Soul Rebels at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Feb 27
Trombone Shorty and The Soul Rebels at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Wilkes-Barre, PA
Feb 28
Trombone Shorty and The Soul Rebels at The State Theatre of Ithaca
The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY
Mar 1
Trombone Shorty and The Soul Rebels at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Mar 2
Trombone Shorty and The Soul Rebels at The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
The Event Center at Hollywood Casino Charles Town, WV
Mar 7
Love Rocks NYC at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 18
to
Apr 21
Moon Crush "Pink Moon" at Moon Crush
Moon Crush Miramar Beach, FL
Apr 25
to
May 5
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course
Fair Grounds Race Course New Orleans, LA
Apr 27
Trombone Shorty at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
May 27
Trombone Shorty at College of Charleston Cistern Yard
College of Charleston Cistern Yard Charleston, SC
Jun 11
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Big Boi at Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park Cary, NC
Jun 13
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Big Boi at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 14
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Big Boi at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jun 15
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Big Boi at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jun 16
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Neal Francis at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jun 18
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Big Boi at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Jun 20
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Big Boi at Cain Park Evans Amphitheater
Cain Park Evans Amphitheater Cleveland Heights, OH
Jun 21
to
Jun 30
Ottawa Jazz Festival at Confederation Park
Confederation Park Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jul 19
to
Jul 20
Minnesota Yacht Club Festival at Harriet Island Regional Park
Harriet Island Regional Park Saint Paul, MN
Aug 1
to
Aug 4
Mammoth Festival of Beers & Bluesapalooza at The Woods at Mammoth Lakes
The Woods at Mammoth Lakes Mammoth Lakes, CA
Sep 4
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Big Boi at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jan 5
to
Jan 12
The Big Easy Cruise at The Big Easy Cruise
The Big Easy Cruise Fort Lauderdale, FL
When do Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Trombone Shorty on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Trombone Shorty's Zumic artist page.

1
166
artists
Trombone Shorty
genres
Big Band Jazz Jazz Soul Soul Jazz
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Trombone Shorty
Trombone Shorty
Feb
24
Trombone Shorty and The Soul Rebels
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb
25
Trombone Shorty and The Soul Rebels
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Mar
7
Love Rocks NYC
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun
16
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Neal Francis
Pier 17 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 20, 2023
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Pres...
Tickets Big Band Jazz Jazz Soul Soul Jazz Trombone Shorty
1
772
image for article Ben Harper and Trombone Shorty Set 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 12, 2019
Ben Harper and Trombone Shorty Set 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presal...
Tickets Alt Rock Blues Rock Folk Rock Funk Jamband Ben Harper Trombone Shorty
3
1410
image for article Red Hot Chili Peppers Add New Dates To Their 2017 North American Tour
October 26, 2016
Red Hot Chili Peppers Add New Dates To Their 2017 North American ...
News Alt Rock Pop Rock Red Hot Chili Peppers Trombone Shorty Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA New York, NY Philadelphia, PA
1
1403
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart