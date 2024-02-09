Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue added 2024 summer tour dates to their schedule. Warming up the stages will be impressive opening acts on select dates including rapper Big Boi (known for his solo career and game-changing work in Outkast) or singer-songwriter-keyboardist Neal Francis.

Seven new June and September shows were announced this week at venues in North America. Trombone Shorty returns to touring next week with previously scheduled headlining shows in Canada and later this year will be touring the USA with another impressive group, brass band The Soul Rebels, opening.

Trombone Shorty All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Trombone Shorty on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Trombone Shorty's Zumic artist page.