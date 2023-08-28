Ty Segall Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Psychedelic rocker Ty Segall added 2024 tour dates.

The spring concerts are planned from February into May at mid-sized venues across North America. It is not clear whether he will be performing these new dates solo or with a band. Ty returns to touring early next month with shows in California, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

When do Ty Segall 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 30. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ty Segall All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ty Segall on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for Ty's new song, "Void." For more, check out Ty Segall's Zumic artist page.