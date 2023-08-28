View all results for 'alt'
Ty Segall Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

New shows and song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 28, 2023

Psychedelic rocker Ty Segall added 2024 tour dates.

The spring concerts are planned from February into May at mid-sized venues across North America. It is not clear whether he will be performing these new dates solo or with a band. Ty returns to touring early next month with shows in California, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

When do Ty Segall 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 30. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ty Segall All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 6
Ty Segall at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum
Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum Topanga, CA
Sep 7
Ty Segall at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum
Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum Topanga, CA
Oct 5
Ty Segall at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Oct 6
Ty Segall at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Oct 7
Ty Segall at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Nov 10
Ty Segall at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
Nov 11
Ty Segall at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
Feb 20
Ty Segall at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Feb 21
Ty Segall at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Feb 23
Ty Segall at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Feb 24
Ty Segall at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Apr 19
Ty Segall at 191 Toole
191 Toole Tucson, AZ
Apr 20
Ty Segall at Sister Bar
Sister Bar Albuquerque, NM
Apr 23
Ty Segall at Duling Hall
Duling Hall Jackson, MS
Apr 24
Ty Segall at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Apr 26
Ty Segall at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Apr 27
Ty Segall at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
Apr 28
Ty Segall at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Apr 29
Ty Segall at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
May 1
Ty Segall at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
May 2
Ty Segall at Club Soda
Club Soda Montréal, QC, Canada
May 3
Ty Segall at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
May 5
Ty Segall at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
May 6
Ty Segall at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
May 7
Ty Segall at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
May 9
Ty Segall at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
May 11
Ty Segall at Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub
Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub Sacramento, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ty Segall on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for Ty's new song, "Void." For more, check out Ty Segall's Zumic artist page.

