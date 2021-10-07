View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Wallows Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Tell Me That It's Over' shows in America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 7, 2021

Emerging indie rockers Wallows have announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Tell Me That It's Over.

The newly announced shows are scheduled from April into July, making stops at mid-sized venues across North America. As of now, these are the only dates the band has on their schedule. A description on the promo flyer below says this is part one of the North American announcement, so additional dates may be announced at a later time.

Wallows Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 14
Wallows
Wallows at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Jun 15
Wallows
Wallows at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Jun 16
Wallows
Wallows at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Jun 17
Wallows
Wallows at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Wallows All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 1
Wallows
Wallows at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Apr 2
Wallows
Wallows at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 3
Wallows
Wallows at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 4
Wallows
Wallows at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 6
Wallows
Wallows at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Apr 7
Wallows
Wallows at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Apr 8
Wallows
Wallows at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Apr 10
Wallows
Wallows at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Apr 11
Wallows
Wallows at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Apr 12
Wallows
Wallows at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
May 16
Wallows
Wallows at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
May 17
Wallows
Wallows at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
May 18
Wallows
Wallows at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
May 20
Wallows
Wallows at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
May 21
Wallows
Wallows at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
May 23
Wallows
Wallows at Central Florida Fairgrounds
Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
May 24
Wallows
Wallows at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
May 26
Wallows
Wallows at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
May 27
Wallows
Wallows at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
May 28
Wallows
Wallows at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
May 29
Wallows
Wallows at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
May 31
Wallows
Wallows at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Jun 1
Wallows
Wallows at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Jun 3
Wallows
Wallows at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Jun 4
Wallows
Wallows at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Jun 6
Wallows
Wallows at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Jun 7
Wallows
Wallows at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Jun 9
Wallows
Wallows at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Jun 10
Wallows
Wallows at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Jun 11
Wallows
Wallows at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Jun 12
Wallows
Wallows at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 14
Wallows
Wallows at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Jun 15
Wallows
Wallows at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Jun 16
Wallows
Wallows at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Jun 17
Wallows
Wallows at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Jun 21
Wallows
Wallows at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jun 22
Wallows
Wallows at Boston, MA
Boston, MA Massachusetts, United States
Jun 23
Wallows
Wallows at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jun 25
Wallows
Wallows at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 26
Wallows
Wallows at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 27
Wallows
Wallows at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Jun 29
Wallows
Wallows at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Jul 1
Wallows
Wallows at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Jul 1
Wallows
Wallows at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Jul 2
Wallows
Wallows at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
When do Wallows 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 8. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Facebook, Live Nation, and Live Nation Mobile App. Local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID global pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Wallows on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, the band shared a music video for their new song "I Don't Want to Talk." For more, check out the Wallows Zumic artist page.

2
267
artists
Wallows
genres
Alt Rock Indie Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Wallows
Wallows
Jun
14
Wallows
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Jun
15
Wallows
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Jun
16
Wallows
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Jun
17
Wallows
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
seating chart