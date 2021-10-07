Wallows Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Emerging indie rockers Wallows have announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Tell Me That It's Over.

The newly announced shows are scheduled from April into July, making stops at mid-sized venues across North America. As of now, these are the only dates the band has on their schedule. A description on the promo flyer below says this is part one of the North American announcement, so additional dates may be announced at a later time.

When do Wallows 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 8. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Facebook, Live Nation, and Live Nation Mobile App. Local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID global pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

With the COVID global pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Last month, the band shared a music video for their new song "I Don't Want to Talk."